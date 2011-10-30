Image 1 of 18 Dowsett takes the Devil (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 2 of 18 (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 3 of 18 Team Rouleur lead the team points championship (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 4 of 18 Current DHL Future Stars leaders Emily Kay and Oliver Wood (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 5 of 18 May (Sky) impresses in the 5K points race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 6 of 18 Daniell takes the sprint final from Emadi (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 7 of 18 Mouris overtakes Slater to take the Australian pursuit (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 8 of 18 John Paul was in impressive form (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 9 of 18 Oliver Wood takes the boys 6 lap dash (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 10 of 18 Downing helped to the win by an on form Dowsett (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 11 of 18 Russel Downing takes the points race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 12 of 18 Dave Daniell in impressive form (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 13 of 18 Leif Lampater slings in Jon Mould (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 14 of 18 Jacob Scott takes the 5K Scratch race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 15 of 18 Amy Hill leads out Emily Kay (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 16 of 18 Dowsett's first win at the Revolution (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 17 of 18 Craig Maclean (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 18 of 18 Paul and Daniell power off in the team sprint but (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

The start of Revolution Season 9 got underway in a newly refurbished National Cycling Centre and saw Sky’s Alex Dowsett and David Daniell both put in standout performances.

Dowsett triumphed in the Revolution Devil Scratch. Once riders had been eliminated, Dowsett charged off with seven laps to go. It soon became clear that he wasn’t to be seen again as he almost lapped the field and took an early celebration.

In the Revolution Sprint Round 1, David Daniell had the edge on Louis Oliva, Kian Emadi beat Frenchman Thierry Jollet, World Champion Michael D’Almeida edged out Philip Hindes and Craig MacLean used his experience to beat John Paul.

When it came to Round 2, later on, David Daniell proved himself against Craig MacLean and Kian Emadi surprised the crowd by beating the current sprint World Champion Michael D’Almeida.

In the ‘Losers’ race of the Revolution Sprint, John Paul was victorious in the 6 Lap Dash, ahead of Thierry Jollet.

In the Revolution Sprint final, David Daniell continued his impressive form that sees him as one of Great Britain’s most promising sprinters, beating fellow Brit Kian Emadi; it proved to be a truly great evening for Daniell.

The unique Australian Pursuit event sees eight riders stationed at equal distances around the track. During the race, any rider who is caught by a rider who started behind him shall be eliminated. This event of extreme endurance was won by Jens Mouris, ahead of Steven Burke and Alex Dowsett.

In the DHL Future Stars competition, Emily Kay proved to be the one to watch again in the Girls’ races. She won the Points Race, 6 Lap Dash and the Scratch Race. The Boys races weren’t quite so one sided, with Scott Jacob (Chep UK) winning the Scratch Race, Oliver Wood (Chep UK) winning the 6 Lap Dash and Ryan Whatmough (Sky Pro Cycling was victorious in the Points Race.

The Points Race was a platform for more domination from Team Sky, with Russell Downing accumulating 24 points and remaining strong throughout the evening. “I’ve still got it,” he said after the event. He beat Adam Duggleby (15 pts) and David O’Loughlin (15 pts).

Team Sky’s impressive Alex Dowsett and Russell Downing looked like favourites ahead of the exciting Revolution Madison TT, but they could only manage a third. It was the Howies team of Leif Lampater and Jon Mould who won in a convincing 58.980.

Craig MacLean managed to overcome his earlier disappointment in the Sprint by winning the Keirin event in 10.932, over Louis Oliva and in-form David Daniell.

The Scratch Race victory went to an impressive Sam Harrison, who pipped Steven Burke and Tom Murray. The 10km race was a fitting finale to the endurance side of the Revolution, but there was still an interesting sprint face-off to go.

John Paul and Dave Daniell took on Michael D’Almeida and Thierry Jollet in a Great Britain vs France Team Sprint. It was close, but the French duo were victorious in 31.949 over Great Britain’s 31.971.

In the Revolution Championships, strong performances from Sam Harrison and Tom Murray in the Elite races meant that Rouleur take the lead after the first round with 204 points, with Team UK Youth in second with 190 points. Team Sky rest in third with 165 points.

Emily Kay (Cunga Bikes) leads the DHL Future Stars Girls competition with 90 points and Olly Wood (Chep UK) leads the DHL Future Stars Boys competition with 50 points.

