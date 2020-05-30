Canyon-SRAM to develop preventive health measures ahead of revised calendar

Canyon-SRAM is working with its medical team to develop preventive health measures to help protect riders during the revised Women's WorldTour calendar set to take place from August 1 to November 8. The team's owner Ronny Lauke told Cyclingnews that such a strategy will be ready to implement before the racing begins.

"We are working with our medical team on a prevention strategy to protect our riders' health – and our staff, and in turn the bunch and the community that we would be in contact with – and we will have it ready when it comes to the restart," Lauke told Cyclingnews.

On May 5, the UCI announced a revised 2020 Women’s WorldTour calendar, a replacement for plans that were halted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The top-tier series has retained 16 of the 22 events, and includes five stage races, 11 one-day events, along with a surprise addition of an inaugural women’s Paris-Roubaix.

Canyon-SRAM, one of the eight WorldTeams, have a 16-rider roster that includes Alena Amialiusik, Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Elena Cecchini, Tiffany Cromwell, Tanja Erath, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Rotem Gafinovitz, Ella Harris, Lisa Klein, Hannah Ludwig, Kasia Niewiadoma, Christa Riffel, Alexis Ryan, Omer Shapira and Jessica Pratt.

Lauke said that with 16 events on the Women's WorldTour, plus nine lower category events, there will be enough racing for all of their riders to be competitive in 2020. He stressed, however, that the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and easing of the public health restrictions in each nation would ultimately determine what races take place.

"We have 16 riders on the team and we aim to give everyone an attractive race program, considering the circumstances," Lauke said. "At the moment, it's difficult to foresee what will happen, so we also need to remain flexible on the possible program, since it’s unpredictable how the pandemic develops."

Some of the men's WorldTour teams have begun planning altitude training camps to prepare for the start of the revised season. Lauke could not confirm whether Canyon-SRAM would organise a similar camp at this time.

"Regarding training camp, we are still in the planning process and keep evaluating the situation around travel restrictions on the globe," he said.