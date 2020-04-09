Canyon-SRAM lead the way with exciting Zwift calendar

Canyon-SRAM are the team leaders when it comes to 'Zwifting' after partnering with the virtual cycling platform four years ago to create the successful Zwift Academy programme. With real-world cycling events suspended and athletes training indoor due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UCI Women's WorldTeam are back to their roots leading a series of group rides and races during the month of April.

This month, you can find Canyon-SRAM athletes almost everywhere on Zwift. The team are leading the third annual two-stage Women's Tour open from April 5-14. Stage 1 is the Volcano Flat Reverse and stage 2 is the NYC QOM After Party, offering flat and mountainous opportunities.

Participants only need to complete one of stages to unlock the a stylish SRAM jersey. Riders who finish both stages will have their names put into a drawing to win one of two of SRAM’s latest innovation: a SRAM FORCE eTap AXS™ groupset. Five additional riders will win $50 gift cards to SRAMNATION, by completing the tour.

During the Women's Tour stages you can ride with Kasia Niewiadoma, Hannah Barnes, Christa Riffel, Hannah Ludwig, Alexis Ryan, Ella Harris, Rotem Gafinovitz, Tanja Erath, and Jess Pratt.

They are also racing the Pro/Am Invitational Zwift Classics, a series of six unique races takes place in a different Zwift world. Pro/Am women’s teams and Pro/Am men’s teams participating in the series will alternate different races. Pro/Am women’s teams, including Canyon-SRAM, kicked off the Zwift Classics with the Yorkshire Grand Prix on April 5 and will also lead the racing for the Trofeo Bologna (April 13) and Watopia Cup (April 21).

Canyon-SRAM area also hosting a series of individual group rides led by riders such as Tiffany Cromwell. The Australian will be leading a one-our ride, in partnership with team sponsor Rapha, where participants will also be able ask her questions.

Canyon-SRAM has a four-year history with Zwift after partnering to create the Zwift Academy programme in 2016. The academy allowed amateur riders a chance to train with the team and try to prove themselves worthy of racing at the top level, and then to secure a contract to race in the professional ranks.

The 2019 Zwift Academy saw just shy of 9,000 women take part – an 80 per cent increase over 2018.

Since it's creating, four riders have earned a pro contract to race with Canyon-SRAM including Leah Thorvilson, Tanja Erath, Ella Harris and newest winner Jessica Pratt.