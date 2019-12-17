Canyon-Sram reveal colourful new team jersey for 2020

Image 1 of 4 Canyon-SRAM reveal new kit for 2020 (Image credit: Canyon-SRAM) Image 2 of 4 Canyon-SRAM reveal new kit for 2020 (Image credit: Canyon-SRAM) Image 3 of 4 Canyon-SRAM reveal new kit for 2020 (Image credit: Canyon-SRAM) Image 4 of 4 Canyon-SRAM reveal new kit for 2020 (Image credit: Canyon-SRAM)

Just when you thought it couldn't get more colourful, it did. Canyon-SRAM have revealed a new and even more lively kit ahead of the 2020 season.

Rapha has added bright yellow to go along with the existing shades of purples, turquoises, blues, oranges and reds splashed across the dark purple and black background.

Canyon-SRAM formed in 2016 from its previous versions T-Mobile, Team Columbia, HTC-Highroad, Specialized-lululemon and Velocio-SRAM.

The team announced a complete 16-rider roster for 2020 that includes 15 returning athletes and the newest Zwift Academy winner Jessica Pratt.

The team also hired former Dimension Data director Rolf Aldag as a new director for 2020 and was confirmed as one of the eight WorldTeams for 2020 alongside Mitchelton-Scott, Alé BTC Ljubljana, CCC-Liv, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Movistar Team Women, Team Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo.

The team completed a pre-season training camp from December 4-16 in Malaga.

Canyon-SRAM roster for 2020: Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), Alice Barnes (UK), Hannah Barnes (UK), Elena Cecchini (Italy), Tiffany Cromwell (Australia), Tanja Erath (Germany), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France), Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel), Ella Harris (New Zealand), Lisa Klein (Germany), Hannah Ludwig (Germany), Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland), Christa Riffel (Germany), Alexis Ryan (USA), Omer Shapira (Israel) and Jessica Pratt (Aus).