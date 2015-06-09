Cancellara in doubt for Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) couldn't make in onto the podium in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara arrives solo in the velodrome in 2010 with plenty of time to celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Fabian Cancellara got back on his bike but was clearly in pain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek Factory Racing announced today that a bacterial throat infection may prevent Fabian Cancellara from starting the Tour de Suisse, which begins Saturday with a prologue time trial in Risch-Rotkreuz.

The infection will keep Cancellara out of Thursday’s GP Kanton Aargau-Gippingen, the traditional prelude race to the Swiss Tour, according to a statement Trek sent to the press Tuesday evening.

"The medical staff of the team advised against participating in the race on Thursday,” the statement read. “It is unclear whether Cancellara will be able to start at the Tour de Suisse. We will update you when there is more news."

Cancellara missed the Spring Classics after fracturing a vertebra in a crash during E3 Harelbeke in March. He returned to racing late last month at the Tour des Fjords, where he put in a solid performance in preparation for his home event. Cancellara has previously won 10 stages at the Tour de Suisse, claiming the overall title in 2009.