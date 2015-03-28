Cancellara vows to return to racing after fracturing vertebrae

Image 1 of 7 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 7 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) gets attention from the team car, (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 7 Fabian Cancellara got back on his bike but was clearly in pain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) couldn't make in onto the podium in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Fabian Cancellara at E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 7 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) crashed out of E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) has vowed to comeback after crashing out of the Classics season in E3 Harelbeke.

The seven-time Monument winner fell in the early stages of Friday’s race and later abandoned. A trip to the local hospital later revealed that the rider had suffered two minor fractures in the transverse processes of his lower vertebrae and a recovery period of weeks rather than days would force him out of the Classics.





Cancellara saw his 2012 Classics campaign go up in smoke after he crashed out of the Tour of Flanders with a broken collarbone. He crashed out of the London Olympic road race later that year but came back from both setbacks to have a stellar 2013 season, winning the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. He went on to win the Tour of Flanders last year and came into this campaign as a front-runner for a title defence and Paris-Roubaix.

“In 2012 the world really came down around me. Yesterday wasn’t easy but today is strange. It’s a strange feeling because I go home now. There’s no fix and I just have to wait a few weeks to heal. There’s not much I can do.



