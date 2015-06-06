inCycle video: Cancellara on the comeback trail
Swiss rider discusses his E3 Harelbeke crash and return to racing
After having his Classics ambitions cut short so abruptly, Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) finally got back to racing late last month at the Tour des Fjords. Cancellara was able to put in a solid performance as he builds towards his home event the Tour de Suisse.
inCycle caught up with the Swiss rider ahead of his comeback race in Norway to discuss his season so far, and how it feels to be back in the peloton. "It was hard. It was really hard because I worked hard and I was looking forward to going on and getting history but health is the first priority," Cancellara said of being forced to abandon his classics campaign.
"It’s good to be back because sometimes you reach a level in training and you say now I need races. That’s why I’m happy that we’ve found a race that fits into the schedule and brings me towards the Tour de Suisse."
Watch the full interview below, as he talks about his early season success, rider safety, his crash and his comeback. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
