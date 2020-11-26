CAMS-Tifosi finalise 2021 UCI Continental squad line-up

Hayley Simmonds – pictured on her way to 16th place for Great Britain at the 2020 UEC Road European Championships time trial – is a big-name signing to CAMS-Tifosi for 2021

The British UCI Continental-level women's team, CAMS-Tifosi, has finalised its line-up for the 2021 season, adding three riders to its roster for next year, including 2018 Commonwealth Games time-trial bronze medallist and two-time British TT champion Hayley Simmonds.

Thirty-year-old American rider Emma Edwards and Britain's Kate Wootton – who rode with the team as a stagiaire this season, with the 19-year-old having spent the past three years with feeder team Team Onform – will also join as new recruits alongside 32-year-old Simmonds, who also won a road stage at the 2017Internationale Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour.

The team has grown out of 2018's Torelli-Brother squad, which became Brother UK Tifosi in 2019. In 2020, as CAMS-Tifosi, it made the step up to UCI Continental level.

"Obviously, 2020 didn't go to plan for anyone in racing, but we've tried to make the best of it, and we have kept the team working together and in close communication at all times," said team principal Simon Howes in a press release on Wednesday. "But we've really enjoyed being able to organise some women-only social rides so fans could meet and ride with the team.

"We're lucky to have been promised the backing of CAMS from the very start of the coronavirus pandemic," Howes said of the cycling arm of accident-management company Direct Accident Management, "so that has enabled us to plan ahead for 2021 and ensure we can attract new riders and keep our great existing riders."

While Grace Garner and Charmaine Porter have both retired, the team has otherwise retained the services of all of its 2020 roster, including 2018 Lincoln Grand Prix winner and 2019 British criterium champion Rebecca Durrell.

Three new riders for 2021 mean that the team has now grown to become a 13-rider squad.

CAMS-Tifosi's full line-up for 2021: Megan Barker, Rebecca Durrell, Emma Edwards, Jess Finney, Illi Gardner, Natalie Grinczer, Clover Murray, Jennifer Powell, Katie Scott, Gabriella Shaw, Hayley Simmonds, Jo Tindley, Kate Wootton

