CAMS-Tifosi women's team land invitation to Amstel Gold Race

CAMS-Tifosi will line up at the start of the Amstel Gold Race on April 19 as the only British women's team in the event. The race organisation announced the 23 participating teams on Monday.

"There's a lot of competition for places, so we're delighted that CAMS-Tifosi will be riding the Amstel Gold Race in its first year at UCI Women's Continental level. Leo van Vliet, the race director, is a former rival and old friend of mine and it's great to have his support," said executive team manager Tony Doyle.

CAMS-Tifosi team was recently confirmed as having attained UCI Women's Continental Team status for the 2020 racing season. The team has been competing for two previous seasons under title sponsors Torelli-Brother and Brother UK-Tifosi.

Read More Niewiadoma aims to bring winning punch back to Amstel Gold Race

Organisers of the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition have announced the 23 teams that were invited to race in the Netherlands on April 19. Fifteen of those teams received automatic invitations based on their status as being top-tier WorldTeam, and based on world ranking for the second-tier Continental teams.

Organisers then extended wildcard invitations to eight Continental teams with CAMS-Tifosi earning a spot alongside Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies, Coltcini-Van Eyck Sport, Chevalmeire Cycling, Biehler Krush Pro, NXTG Racing, Astana Women's Team, and Hitec Products-Birk Sport.

CAMS-Tifosi recently announced their all-British roster for the 2020 season that includes a Megan Barker, Rebecca Durrell, Jessica Finney, Illi Gardner, Grace Garner, Natalie Grinczer, Charmaine Porter, Jenny Powell, Katie Scott, Gabriellla Shaw, Jo Tindley.

The team will unite at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana held from February 20-23 and then assemble for their first training camp in Spain.

The team will announce their roster for Amstel Gold Race in April.

CAMS, one of the UK’s leading accident management companies, has confirmed a three-year sponsorship deal that will take the team through 2022.