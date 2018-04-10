Image 1 of 14 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) poses with her gold medal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) riding to the gold medal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 An emotion third place for Hayley Simmonds (England) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 14 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand), Katrin Garfoot (Australia) and Hayley Simmonds (England) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 14 Silver for Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 14 Bronze went to Hayley Simmonds (England) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 14 Katrin Garfoot with the Australian flag in celebration of her TT gold medal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 14 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) rides to silver in the TT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 14 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 14 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) delivered on her favourite status and won gold (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 14 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) out on course (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 14 Linda Villumsen riding to silver (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) gets to celebrate in the hot seat (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) receiving a helping hand to take off her helmet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four years on from claiming bronze in the time trial, Katrin Garfoot took a dominant victory on home soil to defeat defending champion Linda Villumsen by 54 seconds across the 25.5-kilometre course.

The bronze medal went to Hayley Simmonds (England) at 1:14 minutes to Garfoot.

Since February, the 36-year-old rode the course an "average of twice a week" to make the most of her home ground advantage on the Gold Coast. Quickest at the two time checks, Garfoot was less than 100 metres from catching Villumsen when she crossed the line. The win helping to soften the disappointment of the 2016 Olympic Games and two Worlds bronze medals against the clock.

"After the not so good result in Rio, I decided to go for the Comm Games because it is my hometown," said Garfoot, who was ill on the eve of the Rio Games and would finish ninth in the time trial. "I thought it would be a race to do really well at. Even when I was out there I didn’t realise, I didn’t take in the atmosphere. I was focused on finishing it off and celebrating later."

After three and half seasons with the Mitchelton-Scott Women's team, Garfoot stepped away from European racing despite claiming two medals at the 2017 Worlds. The decision though proved valuable in securing the victory.

"It was time to spend some time with my husband. I can’t afford to take him to Europe. Where better to prepare than the venue? I have really benefitted from that I reckon," said Garfoot, who is also a national and Oceania champion against the clock.

Garfoot will now turn her attention to the road race with Australia chasing the gold medal.

How it unfolded

Helen Ralston of Jersey was the first of the 19 starters to take on the 25.5km course just before scattered showers hit, leaving its mark with a number of puddles on the roads. The start list numbers were reduced by one with England's Melissa Lowther missing due an administrative error.

Of the early starters, Neah Evans set the first time check benchmark before Elizabeth Holden (Isle of Man) then Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) came through to set new best times. Rushlee Buchanan of New Zealand was the next rider to come through but with times significantly slower than that of the medallists.

Individual pursuit champion on the track Katie Archibald (Scotland) narrowly bettered the time of Buchanan but her time would also fall to a faster rider. Hayley Simmons (England) then Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) taking the top spot before Katrin Garfoot (Australia) set the quickest time of 14:34 minutes.

The top three, Garfoot, Villumsen and Simmons held their positions on the run back to the beachfront and start/finish line. Antri Christoforou (Cyprus) was off the television screen and would finish a surprise sixth following a strong ride in the second half of the course.

Buchanan, then Archibald briefly occupied the hot seat before Simmonds then Villumsen took the top spot. Garfoot was not in a giving mood though and pushed the pace all the way to the line, securing the gold medal. Australia's 12th in the cycling events with the mountain bike and road races to come.

