Women's Commonwealth Games time trial gold for Garfoot
Silver for Villumsen and bronze for Simmonds
Four years on from claiming bronze in the time trial, Katrin Garfoot took a dominant victory on home soil to defeat defending champion Linda Villumsen by 54 seconds across the 25.5-kilometre course.
Related Articles
The bronze medal went to Hayley Simmonds (England) at 1:14 minutes to Garfoot.
Since February, the 36-year-old rode the course an "average of twice a week" to make the most of her home ground advantage on the Gold Coast. Quickest at the two time checks, Garfoot was less than 100 metres from catching Villumsen when she crossed the line. The win helping to soften the disappointment of the 2016 Olympic Games and two Worlds bronze medals against the clock.
"After the not so good result in Rio, I decided to go for the Comm Games because it is my hometown," said Garfoot, who was ill on the eve of the Rio Games and would finish ninth in the time trial. "I thought it would be a race to do really well at. Even when I was out there I didn’t realise, I didn’t take in the atmosphere. I was focused on finishing it off and celebrating later."
After three and half seasons with the Mitchelton-Scott Women's team, Garfoot stepped away from European racing despite claiming two medals at the 2017 Worlds. The decision though proved valuable in securing the victory.
"It was time to spend some time with my husband. I can’t afford to take him to Europe. Where better to prepare than the venue? I have really benefitted from that I reckon," said Garfoot, who is also a national and Oceania champion against the clock.
Garfoot will now turn her attention to the road race with Australia chasing the gold medal.
How it unfolded
Helen Ralston of Jersey was the first of the 19 starters to take on the 25.5km course just before scattered showers hit, leaving its mark with a number of puddles on the roads. The start list numbers were reduced by one with England's Melissa Lowther missing due an administrative error.
Of the early starters, Neah Evans set the first time check benchmark before Elizabeth Holden (Isle of Man) then Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) came through to set new best times. Rushlee Buchanan of New Zealand was the next rider to come through but with times significantly slower than that of the medallists.
Individual pursuit champion on the track Katie Archibald (Scotland) narrowly bettered the time of Buchanan but her time would also fall to a faster rider. Hayley Simmons (England) then Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) taking the top spot before Katrin Garfoot (Australia) set the quickest time of 14:34 minutes.
The top three, Garfoot, Villumsen and Simmons held their positions on the run back to the beachfront and start/finish line. Antri Christoforou (Cyprus) was off the television screen and would finish a surprise sixth following a strong ride in the second half of the course.
Buchanan, then Archibald briefly occupied the hot seat before Simmonds then Villumsen took the top spot. Garfoot was not in a giving mood though and pushed the pace all the way to the line, securing the gold medal. Australia's 12th in the cycling events with the mountain bike and road races to come.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Australia)
|0:35:08
|2
|Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
|0:00:55
|3
|Hayley Simmonds (England)
|0:01:14
|4
|Katie Archibald (Scotland)
|0:01:59
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|0:02:31
|6
|Antri Christoforou (Cyprus)
|0:02:53
|7
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
|0:03:51
|8
|Neah Evans (Scotland)
|0:04:15
|9
|Anna Christian (Isle of Man)
|0:04:20
|10
|Elizabeth Holden (Isle of Man)
|0:04:59
|11
|Eileen Burns (Northern Ireland)
|0:05:13
|12
|Aurelie Halbwachs (Mauritius)
|0:05:15
|13
|Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
|0:05:29
|14
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|0:06:00
|15
|Kimberley Ashton (Jersey)
|0:06:18
|16
|Vera Adrian (Namibia)
|0:07:18
|17
|Karina Jackson (Guernsey)
|0:07:28
|18
|Helen Ralston (Jersey)
|0:07:53
|19
|Alicia Thompson (Belize)
|0:11:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy