CAMS-Tifosi sponsorship not impacted by coronavirus

UK-based women's team CAMS-Tifosi has confirmed that their sponsorship has not been impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. While some of the top men's and women's teams in the world have been affected as businesses cut costs, CAMS-Tifosi three-year sponsorship deal remains intact.

"Although some other sponsors in the sport have felt the need to reduce or cut back on sponsorship in view of the ongoing global Coronavirus crisis, CAMS is very much looking forward beyond the present situation to see the team compete successfully in future events," read a press statement Tuesday.



"In the meantime, CAMS is working to support the government message of 'Stay At Home, Protect The NHS, Save Lives'."

Read More

CAMS-Tifosi women's team land invitation to Amstel Gold Race

Cromwell: Lower costs, ability to adapt will help save women's teams

Coronavirus: The future of women's teams is in jeopardy



Lucinda Brand: It's crazy and unreal that we are in the history books



Teams organisation asks UCI for rescue package

It has been reported that riders and staff of several of the men’s WorldTour teams have either volunteered salary reductions or have been forced to accept pay cuts including at CCC Team, Astana, Lotto Soudal, Bahrain McLaren, and Mitchelon-Scott's men's and women's teams.

Ronny Lauke, president of the newly launched teams union, expressed his concerns that some women's teams are in jeopardy and might not survive the pandemic crisis as businesses are struggling, sponsorship funding is cut and jobs are lost.

However, Canyon-SRAM rider Tiffany Cromwell offered a more positive outlook in that women's teams have lower costs and can adapt more easily in terms of generating interest for their sponsors organically.

The UCI has suspended all racing until June 1, which means, and of the Women's WorldTour races have been either cancelled or postponed through Britain's Women's Tour in mid-June.

CAMS-Tifosi team was recently confirmed as having attained UCI Women's Continental Team status for the 2020 racing season and was expected to be on the start line at races like Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition. Like all the other teams, they are now waiting for racing to be restarted when the current lockdown is brought to an end.

CAMS-Tifosi have an all-British roster that includes a Megan Barker, Rebecca Durrell, Jessica Finney, Illi Gardner, Grace Garner, Natalie Grinczer, Charmaine Porter, Jenny Powell, Katie Scott, Gabriellla Shaw, Jo Tindley.

CAMS, one of the UK’s leading accident management companies, has confirmed a three-year sponsorship deal that will take the team through 2022. "This new, three-year sponsorship deal has been specifically tailored to enable the team to enjoy long-term stability and focus on rider development."