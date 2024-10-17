British Continental team Saint Piran admit to using non-compliant framesets in UCI races

Statement issued on Instagram claims they believed the frames were within regulation

St piran race bike
(Image credit: SW Pix)

Cornwall-based British Continental squad, Saint Piran, has been using unmarked Chinese frames with fake UCI approval stickers applied to them, according to reports by Cycling Weekly

The highest-profile UK domestic squad, which is run by Richard Pascoe and holds British Cycling Elite Development Team status, has been racing on all-black, unmarked framesets purchased from a Chinese manufacturer. Fake UCI stickers were then applied to the seat tube in order to give the appearance of compliance. 

St piran race bike
The 'Wuhan Weapon' in action.(Image credit: SW Pix)
lightcarbon
This appears to be the frame in question, from Lightcarbon.(Image credit: Lightcarbon)

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

