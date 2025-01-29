UCI rescinds Ritchey’s right to use rainbow stripes on its components

After 30 years of use the WCS line of components will no longer feature the rainbow flash

Ritchey WCS
(Image credit: Ritchey)

In a statement on the company website, accompanied by an Instagram post, historic bike and component brand, Ritchey has announced that it will no longer be permitted to use the UCI rainbow stripe flashes on its WCS (World Championship Series) line of components. The component range which includes bars, stems, and seatposts, will retain the same design, but the multi-coloured stripes will now be replaced by five dark grey stripes. References to WCS on the Ritchey website and packaging will now all be replaced by five blue stripes.

The rainbow flashes, according to the post on Instagram, have been a part of the Ritchey branding for 30 years. Long before the UCI trademarked the logo back in 2010, but certainly after it first began using it in the late 1920’s. This means the use of the rainbow stripes by Ritchey existed in a sort of goodwill grey zone, the agreement with the UCI to use the stripes has now expired and seemingly can't be renewed. Despite the storied history of the brand within UCI competitions, the sport’s governing body has tightened the net around the use of its now-trademarked logos, previously allowing Ritchey to use the logos as part of a goodwill agreement according to a statement given to Escape Collective by a Ritchey representative. 

