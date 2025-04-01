'The team is very strong' - Narváez and Vermeersch join Tadej Pogačar for Tour of Flanders

Nils Politt, Mikkel Bjerg and Tim Wellens also in seven-rider squad to back world champion

Tadej Pogačar on the podium at Milan-San Remo after finishing third at the Italian Monument
Tadej Pogačar on the podium at Milan-San Remo after finishing third at the Italian Monument (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have announced their team to support Tadej Pogačar at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday as the world champion chases a second victory at the cobbled Monument.

Classics specialists Nils Politt and Mikkel Bjerg head up the strong support squad, the pair having finished third and fourth at the race last season.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

