'Not the result of a tyre or rim malfunction' - cause of Marc Brustenga's freak crash revealed

By
published

The Spaniard walked away following crash at Étoile de Bessèges, but pulled out of the race as a precaution

Heavy crash in Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Equipo Kern Pharma team has confirmed that Marc Brustenga's freak crash on stage 2 of Étoile de Bessèges resulted from an earlier incident in which the rim was damaged. 

As the Spaniard began his sprint in the final few hundred metres of the race into Marguerittes on Thursday, his rear tyre blew and a cloud of tyre sealant exploded out, failing to seal the apparent puncture. 

