'He's one of the best riders of all time' – Jorgenson defends Van Aert ahead of final Flanders test at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Following criticism from Belgian fans and media, Matteo Jorgenson has come to his Visma-Lease a Bike Classics co-leader Wout van Aert's defence ahead of the pair's final test before the Tour of Flanders at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday.

After finishing a disappointing 15th at the E3 Saxo Classic last Friday, which saw Van Aert's long-term rival Mathieu van der Poel ride solo to victory, the Belgian has all but been ruled out of the running for the Flandrien Monument on Sunday.

Fans are angry but also confused as to why their local hero isn't up to the task of competing with the likes of Van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar, especially after skipping Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo – big races he has won previously – in favour of three weeks at altitude.

"I see a lot on social media from any Belgian rider that does anything, and just look at Wout's palmarès, he's one of the best riders of all time," said Jorgenson to VRT, defending his teammate.

"Then to have a few bad races and to see comments, I sometimes think the public here has so much passion and they want to see Belgians on top, and I understand that, but I think some understanding should be had in any case because these people are human."

Jorgenson also gave a greater insight into the sacrifices Van Aert has made in going to altitude, assuring that he has left no stone unturned when it comes to preparing for these goals at Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

"I've been on [Mount Teide] in Tenerife, I know what the process is like," said the American rider.

"He went there for three weeks, away from his two kids and wife, to train. The whole time, he woke up in the morning, weighed his food, went out and trained, came home, and weighed his lunch.

"I mean he lives for cycling, and he's doing his best, and in the end, there's not much more you can do."

Speaking before a tough day at Gent-Wevelgem, which saw Visma lose another leader, Olav Kooij to a crash and broken collarbone, Jorgenson also kept the faith in Van Aert, with the hope that the pair can be among the main protagonists on Sunday.

"I think that what I know about Wout is that he's an incredibly hard worker and incredibly focused, and I have confidence that he'll be ready for Flanders because he's spent three weeks preparing just like he's done every single year, and he's in great shape."

After all, Visma's Head of Racing Grischa Niermann did say before the disappointment of E3 that when the team "wants it too much", things go awry. Keeping cool is essential for Jorgenson and Van Aert, even amid the negative comments.

"Wout is really hungry," Niermann told Cyclingnews. "On the other hand, it's also about staying calm and confident, and there are very important races coming up, but we also try to keep it simple and remember it's just racing.

"When we want it too much, then it's also not going in the right direction."

The final chance to respond to critics before the Tour of Flanders and to remind everyone how strong their Classics outfit is will come at Dwars door Vlaanderen tomorrow. It's where Visma's cobbled campaign was dealt a cruel blow in 2024 as Van Aert crashed heavily and fractured his collarbone and several ribs.

But they won't be thinking too much about that. Jorgenson believes a result for his leader could prove vital for confidence ahead of Sunday, and it will be the final dress rehearsal before they take on Van der Poel, Pogačar and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) as underdogs.

"It's a different race I think without Kanarieberg [climb]," which, alongside the rapid descent that preceded it, was removed for this year's Dwars due to the crash of last year that also saw Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) hit the deck.

"But I really would also love to see Wout [van Aert] get a result and get some confidence before Sunday, and I hope both of us can be in the final together."

The American will start as the defending champion in Roeselare, with the number one dossard on his back; however, with the key course change, sees it possibly as one for the fast men, which should include Van Aert with 184km in the legs.

"They changed the course significantly this year, so for me, it makes it more of a sprinters' race," Jorgenson told reporters, including Cyclingnews, after Gent-Wevelgem.

"Taking out Kanarieberg changes the whole dynamic; that's where the race would always split up into a small group, so we'll just have to see."

