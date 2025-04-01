Budget shortfall to blame for second cancellation of CIC-Mont Ventoux in June

By published

'Giant of Provence' was set to serve as tester for stage 16 of Tour de France

MONT VENTOUX FRANCE JUNE 14 Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Education Easypost attacks to win the 4th Mont Ventoux Denivele Challenge 2022 a 153km one day race from VaisonlaRomaine to Mont Ventoux 1893m MVDC on June 14 2022 in Mont Ventoux France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ruben Guerreiro climbs his way to victory in 2023 to one-day race victory, then called Mont Ventoux Denivele Challenge (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

No longer a rumour and not an April Fool's antic, the CIC-Mont Ventoux has been cancelled for 2025. The men's UCI ProSeries race was scheduled for June 17 for a sixth edition.

It is the second consecutive year the French one-day race has been removed from the calendar, the French news outlet, La Provence, posting the news on Monday. Last year, the event did not take place due to a date conflict with the Olympic Games torch relay in June, in advance of the quadrennial event in Paris that began on July 26.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

