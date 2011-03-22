Breschel undergoes further minor knee surgery
Rabobank rider off the bike an additional two weeks
Matti Breschel of Rabobank has undergone another minor operation on his left knee, which will keep him off the bike for two more weeks. The Dane had surgery on the knee last November and has barely ridden this season.
After the surgery last fall, he returned to racing at the Tour of Algarve, which he had to abandon when his knee pain returned.
The Dane had signed with Rabobank this season to lead the Dutch team in the Spring Classics, but will miss them entirely this year.
Breschel was re-examined Tuesday after continued pain. Extensive investigation disclosed a problem with connective tissue, the team said, which required removal under local anesthesia. He is expected to stay in hospital for one night.
He can resume training again in two weeks.
