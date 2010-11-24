Breschel undergoes successful knee surgery in Denmark

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Matti Breschel enjoys his moment on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Matti Breschel will miss the Rabobank team presentation early next week but is expected to soon begin rehabilitation work on his left knee following successful surgery in Denmark on Tuesday.

Breschel had been suffering throughout the second half of this season with the reoccurrence of an old knee injury. His surgery

had taken place after consultation between the 26-year-old and his new team. Rabobank press officer Luuc Eisenga told Cyclingnews that the surgeon in charge of Breschel's operation had been pleased with the results.

"Matti was awake and happy yesterday. Obviously he was pretty groggy but he was happy with what the orthopaedic surgeon's report on his surgery," Eisenga said.

Breschel will remain immobile for several days before doctors assess his recovery from surgery. Given the positive prognosis immediately following his surgery, the Dane is expected to begin his rehabilitation soon.

"He's already returned to his home in Denmark and has to lay down for a couple of days and remain in bed before he begins his

rehabilitation programme," Eisenga said. "He may be able to walk a little around his bed, but for the most part he'll be resting in the

coming days."

Eisenga confirmed that Rabobank's marquee signing will miss the team's official presentation when it takes place in Kaatsheuvel,

Netherlands next Wednesday.

"He won't come to the team presentation on December 1," he said. "It's more important that he focusses on his rehabilitation."

Breschel had been signed by Rabobank to spearhead its assault on the Spring Classics. While his surgery cast a shadow over his chances of heading into the spring with full fitness, Rabobank are cautious not to force his recovery and allow him to return to the bike in his own time.

"It all depends on how well his rehabilitation goes but hopefully he'll be able to begin active recovery soon," said Eisenga.

