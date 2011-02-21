Breschel's continued knee problems may keep him out of Spring Classics

Matti Breschel (Rabobank) chats with race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel's knee problems may stop him from competing in the upcoming Spring Classics. The 26-year-old Dane signed with Rabobank this season to lead the Dutch ProTeam in those cobblestone Classics, but the races are now in jeopardy.

"Realistically, I can only dream about participation as a reserve rider, if I ride at all," he wrote on his blog, according to spn.dk.

Breschel underwent surgery on his left knee last November, knowing it could knock him out of the Classics. His recovery went so well, however, that he returned to racing early. Unfortunately, the pain returned and he had to abandon only six kilometres into the third stage of the Tour of Algarve on Friday.

"Right now I'm feeling damned low. Things brightened a bit with the first race and I felt that I had made a good start," he said.

Rabobank spokesman Luuc Eisenga confirmed to Cyclingnews that Breschel will be examined tomorrow, “and then we will see”.

"Can I only train, but not take the stress of racing for several more weeks or should I once again go under the knife? In both cases it is 'good bye Classics',” Breschel noted.