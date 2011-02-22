Breschel's knee problems not as serious as feared

Image 1 of 3 Matti Breschel (Rabobank) chats with race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3 Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) is a potential dark horse. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Matti Breschel is ready to take on the Spring Classics, only 24 hours after despairing of his participation. The pain in his knee is nothing serious, he has been told, and the Rabobank rider can still hope to ride the cobbled Classics.

"It's going okay. I've already been on the bike today and noticed nothing of it," Breschel told sporten.tv2.dk.

Breschel underwent surgery on his left knee during the off-season, and returned to racing last week at the Tour of the Algarve. He had to abandon on the third stage due to knee pain.

Before seeing the doctor on Monday, the Dane said he was “feeling damned low” and anticipated further surgery.

However, he changed his tune dramatically after the examination.

"The doctor knows my history and knows my problems, and he said it was nothing serious and it was not something I should be afraid of. The knee just needs some time and it was perhaps just too early to start racing now."

The 26-year-old came to Rabobank to lead the team in the Classics, but has now scaled back his ambitions. “Fortunately there is still time yet to recover. I don't think I am in super form, but I have to take it a little at a time.”

"I'm not thinking so much that I want to win them. I'd like to race them, but I also need to get ready now. It would be slightly silly to try to do too much and then have a relapse."