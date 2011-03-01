Breschel set to miss Classics

Image 1 of 3 Matti Breschel (Rabobank) chats with race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3 Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) is a potential dark horse. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Matti Breschel (Rabobank) looks set to miss the Spring Classics this year as he continues to be plagued by knee problems. The Dane underwent surgery on his right knee in November after suffering the recurrence of an old injury in the second half of last season, but he has struggled to make a full recovery.

“I dare not predict when I can race again,” Breschel told Ekstra Bladet. “The only thing that is certain is that this time I will take the necessary time to recover fully.

“Of course, it’s frustrating that I probably can’t ride the Classics but I will move forward and set myself new goals.”

Breschel made his Rabobank debut at the Tour of the Algarve, but was forced to abandon the race a mere 6km into stage three. He is currently in Copenhagen, where he is receiving accupuncture and consulting with orthopaedic surgeon Eilif Larsen. It is also understood that he will receive treatment from former CSC physical therapist Ole Kåre Føli.

The 26-year-old also cast doubt on his Tour de France participation, admitting that he should not be included in Rabobank’s roster unless he is fully fit by July.

“The team is chasing the victory,” Breschel said. “We believe that Robert Gesink can win, so it is no good to start without being completely ready.”

In spite of his injury woes, the he continues to harbour ambitions of shining at the world championships on home roads in Copenhagen. Breschel has silver and bronze medals to his name in the event from 2010 and 2008, and he is hoping to complete the set in September.

“I think the positive is that now I will have the energy and mental strength for late in the season,” Breschel said. “It might be hard to get up there after a long, grueling season. Now I’m doing everything I can to build my way up to the world championships in September.”