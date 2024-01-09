Brand determined to race Dutch Nationals despite breaking nose at Zonhoven

Lucinda Brand is determined to race the Dutch Cyclocross National Championships this weekend despite breaking her nose in a high-speed crash at the Zonhoven World Cup on Sunday.

Brand was leading the Zonhoven race after three laps with a healthy 20-second margin when she skidded on a left-hand bend, fell heavily and had to abandon. Compatriot Puck Pieterse, lying second at that point, subsequently won the race.

Brand was able to leave the race course on foot, but TV images showed that she was clearly in considerable pain, something she later confirmed herself on social media.

However, a medical update from her Baloise-Trek-Lions team has said that despite the injury, the 2021 world champion is aiming to be on the startline in the Nationals om Sunday.

“X-ray examination showed that Lucinda's nose is broken,” Baloise Trek Lions said. "But she can breathe freely and there are no medical risks associated with cycling. She is therefore determined to participate in the Dutch championships in Hoogeveen next Sunday.”

According to Wielerflits, Brand will not wear a mask to protect her nose, or sunglasses, as it would be overly painful.

Brand has already successfully fought back from a road race shoulder injury this season, winning two World Cups, and at Zonhoven the 34-year-old looked to be en route for a third when she crashed.

Injured or not, Brand will be a key name to watch in the Dutch National Championships on Sunday, a race she has already twice won in her professional career, with Pieterse and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado also key pre-race favourites.