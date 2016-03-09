Bradley Wiggins: My love affair with the Olympic Games - Podcast

An elated Bradley Wiggins celebrating the madison win (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)

In this week's episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast, we talk exclusively to Bradley Wiggins who is embarking on his final season as a professional rider.

Last year, Wiggins took a step back from road racing to return to the track, where he began his career and he aims to ride his fifth and final Olympic Games in Rio this summer.

At 35, Wiggins currently holds seven Olympic medals and a medal of any colour in Rio will make him Britain's most decorated Olympian, ahead of fellow cyclist Chris Hoy.

He claimed his seventh track world title last week with Mark Cavendish in the Madision, eight years after they first won it together in Manchester 2008.

He also took silver in the team pursuit earlier in the week, bringing his overall medal count at the Track World Championships to twelve.

Cyclingnews' Daniel Benson sat down with Bradley Wiggins a day before he won the Madison title to talk about the Briton's memories of the Olympic Games - from his first ride at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, where he won bronze in the team pursuit, to winning his fourth gold medal in London in 2012.

