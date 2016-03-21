Milan-San Remo debrief and Boonen vs Cancellara - Cyclingnews Podcast

A joyous Arnaud Démare after winning Milan San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a bumper edition of the Cyclingnews podcast the team hear from Sean Kelly, Michael Matthews and Matt White.

Former Classics legend Kelly gives his analysis on Milan-San Remo, a race won by Arnaud Demare but followed by accusations that the Frenchman took a tow on the Cipressa.

The team of Daniel Benson, and Procycling’s Ed Pickering and Sam Dansie look back at the controversy, Demare’s win and the other animators from a thoroughly gripping edition of the race.

There’s also time to look ahead to this week’s Volta a Catalunya with Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, Fabio Aru and Richie Porte making up a stellar start list.

And finally, with the Spring Classics in full swing, Kelly and company try but seemingly fail to decide on who the best Classics rider of this generation has been – Tom Boonen or Fabian Cancellara?

Listen to the podcast and let us know who you think is the best Classics star in the comments below.