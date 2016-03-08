Wiggins to race Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali

Image 1 of 5 An elated Bradley Wiggins celebrating the madison win (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 2 of 5 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) wins Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Italy's Filippo Ganna was the surprise of theIndividual Pursuit Image 4 of 5 Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Team GB)

Fresh from winning the madison at the London World Championships, Bradley Wiggins could return to the road at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali later this month. Wiggins has been named amongst the riders entered for the 2.1 stage race as part of his Team WIGGINS squad. The Gruppo Sportivo Emilia organised event takes place March 24-27 with a split stage day in Gatteo kicking off proceedings.

Wiggins started his 2016 season on the road with four one-day races in Spain before heading to the Dubai Tour in preparation for the Track Worlds, where he also won a silver medal in the team pursuit.

While the 35-year-old will be making his first appearance at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, Wiggins has enjoyed success at Italian stages races, namely the Giro d'Italia when he won the opening stage of the 2010 race to pull on the maglia rosa. Wiggins' teammates for the race are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Individual pursuit world champion Filippo Ganna will also return to the road after the London Worlds, racing with the Italian national team under the supervision of Italian national coach Davide Cassani.

There is WorldTour representation with Team Sky, while the list of Pro-Continental teams are led by Italian squads Southeast, Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec, Nippo–Vini Fantini and Bardiani–CSF. A stage winner at the last two editions of the race, Ben Swift is one of three Team Sky riders confirmed for the race alongside Gianni Moscon and Sebastian Henao.

Louis Meintjes won't be defending his title with Lampre-Merida, although 2014 champion Peter Kennaugh could return with Team Sky in a bid for a second overall victory.

Gazprom–Rusvelo, Verva Activejet Procycling Team and Topsport Vlaanderen–Baloise increase the number of Pro-Continental starters to seven, with 15 Continental teams also lining up including Dimension Data's Conti team and American squad Rally Cycling.

The race starts with a 95.9km stage from Gatteo with a finish that is expected to suit the sprinters. A 13.3km team time trial will then follow in the afternoon and will see each team field two four-man squads. Stage 2 then takes the riders from Riccione to Sogliano al Rubicone where a finishing circuit that features a climb with peaks of 16% is sure to shake up the overall standings.

Stage 3 is as flat as a billiards table and will be a day for the sprinters to enjoy before the testing fourth and final stage in Pavullo with several climbs set to decide the overall winner of the 2016 edition of the race.

Teams and provisional starters for the 2016 Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (March 24-27)

Italy: Filippo Ganna

Team Sky: Sebastian Henao, Gianni Moscon, Ben Swift

Southeast–Venezuela: Belletti, Fedi

Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec: France Pellizotti, Francesco Chicchi, Francesco Gavazzi

Bardiani–CSF: Stefano Pirazzi, Francesco ManuelBongiorno

Gazprom–Rusvelo: Alexandr Kolobnev, Sergey Firsanov, Mamyr Stash

Nippo–Vini Fantini: Grega Bole

Verva Activejet Procycling Team

Topsport Vlaanderen–Baloise: Kenny De Ketele

Team WIGGINS: Bradley Wiggins

D'Amico–Bottecchia: Fabio Chinello

Cycling Academy Team: Guillaume Boivin

GM Europa Ovini: Filippo Fortin

Norda MG KVis: Michele Scartezzini, Nicola Gaffurini

Meridiana Kamen: Emanuel Kišerlovski

Unieuro–Wilier: Mauro Finetto, Alessandro Malaguti

Christina Jewelery: Stefan Schumacher

Tirol Cycling Team: Clemens Fankhauser

Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team: Ivan Santaromita, Andrea Palini, Marlen Zmorka, Giuliano Kamberaj

Dimension Data Continental Team

Amore & Vita–Selle SMP: Mattia Gavazzi

Adria Mobil : Jure Golčer

Team Trefor

Rally Cycling

Kolss–BDC Team: Oleksandr Polivoda