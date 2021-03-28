Bora-Hansgrohe prevented from starting Gent-Wevelgem due to COVID-19 guidelines

Bora-Hansgrohe have been prevented from starting Gent-Wevelgem by the race organisation in line with the coronavirus restrictions in place in Belgium.

The German squad had previously missed Friday’s E3 Saxo Bank Classic after Matt Walls tested positive for COVID-19. Bora-Hansgrohe had signalled their intention to start Gent-Wevelgem after the team’s remaining riders and staff returned negative PCR tests, but they were informed on Sunday morning that they would not be allowed to take part.

“There’s the fact that 17 people from Bora have been marked as high-risk contacts,” said Flanders Classics CEO Thomas Van Den Spiegel.

"Once they’re quarantined, there’s not much we can do. Yesterday we informed ourselves in detail about their situation. This morning there was no other option for us than to inform them that they were not allowed to take the start.”

The Trek-Segafredo team of defending champion Mads Pedersen were also absent from the start of Gent-Wevelgem after they announced their withdrawal on Saturday evening following two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

More to follow…