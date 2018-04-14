Bora extends with Peter Sagan's team through 2021

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan holds his cobble trophy after winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 New Bora rider Daniel Oss walking to get his bike (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins 2018 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins 2018 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan removes his sun glasses after winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bora-Hansgrohe team announced on Saturday that kitchen ventilation supplier Bora has extended as a main sponsor of the squad through 2021. On the eve of the Amstel Gold Race, world champion Peter Sagan says the news brings more confidence to the squad.

"It feels very good to have such a reliable partner like Bora on board," Sagan said in a press release. "To know already that early, that the teams' future is secured, gives confidence to the whole team. It is impressive that Ralph Denk formed such a solid project, and I want to thank Willi Bruckbauer for his trust in us.

"That Bora extends shows that cycling is a good sport to interact with. And for the race tomorrow, we will see how my legs are after Paris-Roubaix but we are here with a strong team, so we can be confident."

Team manager Ralph Denk said that the extension of the agreement with Bora helps the team plan to progress toward more ambitious goals.

"With this long-term perspective, we'll have time to foster even more young talents, and support riders that grew up in our team like Emanuel Buchmann, Patrick Konrad, Gregor Mühlberger or Lukas Pöstlberger on their way to the top. It's up to me and my team to justify the trust given from Willi Bruckbauer and Bora, and to lead BORA-hansgrohe into a successful future. From my point of view, this is also a sign towards German cycling – cycling sponsorships are truly worthwhile."

Bruckbauer, the owner of Bora, maker of cooker-top extractors, said Sagan's victory in Paris-Roubaix helped seal the decision to continue.

"The possibilities that the sponsorship offers us fit perfectly into our marketing strategy," Bruckbauer said. "We are confident that we are on a very good way together with Ralph Denk's team, it is a perfect fit, we share the same ideas and we have common goals."

