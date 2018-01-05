Bora-Hansgrohe voted best WorldTour jersey of 2018

The 2018 Sportful Bora-Hansgrohe team kit (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe)

Bora-Hansgrohe were voted to have the best new jersey design of the 18 WorldTour teams that will be competing in the peloton during the 2018 season. The team, who are home of world champion Peter Sagan, won by capturing 8.9K votes.

Bora-Hansgrohe revealed their new kit at a team presentation at Hansgrohe headquarters in Schiltach, Germany, at the beginning of December. The new jersey is designed with black, aquamarine and white colours. It also has a more modern design, with a chevron fade from aquamarine to white on the lower half of the jersey. The new kit was worn by much of the team at the presentation, while Peter Sagan wore his world champion's jersey. This win is a good sign for new clothing sponsor Sportful, which replaced Specialized.

Last year's winner, Trek-Segafredo, placed second with 8.1K votes this time around. The team opted to change their jersey slightly from last year, going with an all-over red with black pin stripes and white sponsor logos for racing, along with a similar high-visibility yellow kit designed for training. The team replaced Sportful with new clothing partner Santini.

Sometimes ever-so-slight changes can make all the difference. Sixth place last year, Bahrain-Merida jumped up to third with 7.8K votes. The team presented their new kit in mid-December with some subtle changes to the previous year. The jersey is still red and blue, but this year it has all-red sleeves. Sportful is the clothing sponsor and designed the jersey collarless, red with gold and white logos, but keeps the same 'royal gold' emblem that reflects "the culture of Bahrain."



