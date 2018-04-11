Peter Sagan confirmed for Amstel Gold Race
Bora-Hansgrohe name team for Sunday
One week after his solo triumph in Paris-Roubaix, world champion Peter Sagan will lead the Bora-Hansgrohe team in the next WorldTour event, the Amstel Gold Race.
Sagan's best finish in the race came in 2012 when he out-paced Oscar Freire for the final podium spot behind winner Enrico Gasparotto and runner-up Jelle Vanendert, but he hasn't started the Dutch event since 2013.
Sagan will be joined by fellow Paris-Roubaix competitor Marcus Burghardt, with Pascal Ackermann, Cesare Benedetti, Patrick Konrad, Jay McCarthy and Gregor Mühlberger.
Ackermann, the runner-up in the Scheldeprijs and Driedaagse De Panne, will be making his debut in the race.
McCarthy is the top climber in the team's ranks, and showed strong form last week with a stage win in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.
Bora-Hansgrohe for Amstel Gold Race: Pascal Ackermann, Cesare Benedetti, Marcus Burghardt, Patrick Konrad, Jay McCarthy, Gregor Mühlberger, Peter Sagan
