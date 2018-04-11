Peter Sagan confirmed for Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins 2018 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Sky), Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the Handzame Classic podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

One week after his solo triumph in Paris-Roubaix, world champion Peter Sagan will lead the Bora-Hansgrohe team in the next WorldTour event, the Amstel Gold Race.

Sagan's best finish in the race came in 2012 when he out-paced Oscar Freire for the final podium spot behind winner Enrico Gasparotto and runner-up Jelle Vanendert, but he hasn't started the Dutch event since 2013.

Sagan will be joined by fellow Paris-Roubaix competitor Marcus Burghardt, with Pascal Ackermann, Cesare Benedetti, Patrick Konrad, Jay McCarthy and Gregor Mühlberger.

Ackermann, the runner-up in the Scheldeprijs and Driedaagse De Panne, will be making his debut in the race.

McCarthy is the top climber in the team's ranks, and showed strong form last week with a stage win in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

Bora-Hansgrohe for Amstel Gold Race: Pascal Ackermann, Cesare Benedetti, Marcus Burghardt, Patrick Konrad, Jay McCarthy, Gregor Mühlberger, Peter Sagan