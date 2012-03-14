Trending

UCI WorldTour rankings updated following Tirreno-Adriatico

Nibali debuts at second overall, RadioShack-Nissan top team

Image 1 of 4

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 4

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) beat Christ Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) to win Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) beat Christ Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) to win Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates with the distinctive trident trophy.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates with the distinctive trident trophy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

After coming up short of the stage victory yesterday, Vincenzo Nibali made amends with a solo win at Prati di Tivo.

After coming up short of the stage victory yesterday, Vincenzo Nibali made amends with a solo win at Prati di Tivo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) has debuted at second place overall in the UCI WorldTour rankings after winning Tirreno-Adriatico, the seven-day Italian stage race that concluded on Tuesday, March 13.

Related Articles

New order for UCI WorldTour rankings

Nibali to play the wrecker for Horner's Tirreno hope

Nibali triumphs at Tirreno-Adriatico

Nibali sets his sights on Milan-San Remo

The 27-year-old Italian started the final 9.3km time trial in third place in general classification, six seconds behind race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and one second behind Roman Kreuziger (Astana), but a strong effort against the clock vaulted Nibali past his two GC rivals and into the final leader's jersey. Horner would claim second overall at 14 seconds, while Kreuziger would finish on the final podium in third place at 26 seconds.

Due to his overall victory and a stage victory at Tirreno-Adriatico, Nibali now has a total of 112 points and is second in the individual UCI WorldTour rankings. Spain's Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains in the lead with 167 points after his good performances in both the Tour Down Under in Australia and at Paris-Nice, while Paris-Nice winner Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) is third, tied with Nibali at 112 points.

"This is an important win for me," said Nibali. "I've always dreamed about winning Tirreno-Adriatico. I've won stages in the past but now I've won overall too, so I'm really happy. When I won the stage to Prati di Tivo, it was about attacking and earning a lot of time quickly, the time trial was all about mental strength."

Others benefiting from good performances at Tirreno-Adriatico include Chris Horner, now sixth in the individual WorldTour rankings with 84 points, while Roman Kreuziger is seventh with 78 points.

Thanks to Horner's strong performance and Fabian Cancellara's victory in the final time trial stage at Tirreno-Adriatico, the Radioshack-Nissan team has moved past Sky Procycling to take the lead in the UCI WorldTour team ranking.

The Luxembourg-registered team has 233 points, Sky Procycling holds second with 219 points, with Movistar at third with 192 points.

Spain has retained its lead in the nations ranking with 250 points. Italy has jumped from 12th to second overall with 217 points while Australia dropped from second to third at 197 points.

The next events on the WorldTour calendar are the one-day classic Milan-San Remo on March 17 and the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage race, March 19-25.

WorldTour rankings - Individuals
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team167pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale112
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling112
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team110
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team92
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan84
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team78
8Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan72
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team62
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale61
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling61
12Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team51
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team51
14Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team46
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan40
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling40
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD31
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan30
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team22
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
23Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team20
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team15
25Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team10
27Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team10
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9
29Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
30Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan7
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
32Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
33Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
34Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
35Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan6
36Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
37Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling6
38Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
39Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
40Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team5
41Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD5
42Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5
43Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
45Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
46Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
47Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
48Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
49Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2
50Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda2
51Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
52Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
53Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team1
54Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
55Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
56Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1
57Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
58Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
59Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
60Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
61Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

WorldTour rankings - Teams
1RadioShack-Nissan233pts
2Sky Procycling219
3Movistar Team192
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team176
5Katusha Team126
6Liquigas-Cannondale123
7GreenEdge Cycling Team118
8Astana Pro Team89
9AG2R La Mondiale74
10BMC Racing Team52
11FDJ-Big Mat47
12Lampre - ISD42
13Omega Pharma-Quickstep33
14Lotto Belisol Team31
15Rabobank Cycling Team27
16Garmin - Barracuda6
17Team Saxo Bank1

WorldTour rankings - Nations
1Spain250pts
2Italy217
3Australia197
4Netherlands163
5United States141
6Great Britain118
7Belgium91
8Czech Republic78
9Portugal72
10France72
11Slovenia67
12Norway41
13Germany30
14Croatia10
15Slovakia9
16Belarus7
17Switzerland6
18Sweden6
19Russia4
20Canada1
21New Zealand1