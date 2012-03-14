UCI WorldTour rankings updated following Tirreno-Adriatico
Nibali debuts at second overall, RadioShack-Nissan top team
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) has debuted at second place overall in the UCI WorldTour rankings after winning Tirreno-Adriatico, the seven-day Italian stage race that concluded on Tuesday, March 13.
The 27-year-old Italian started the final 9.3km time trial in third place in general classification, six seconds behind race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and one second behind Roman Kreuziger (Astana), but a strong effort against the clock vaulted Nibali past his two GC rivals and into the final leader's jersey. Horner would claim second overall at 14 seconds, while Kreuziger would finish on the final podium in third place at 26 seconds.
Due to his overall victory and a stage victory at Tirreno-Adriatico, Nibali now has a total of 112 points and is second in the individual UCI WorldTour rankings. Spain's Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains in the lead with 167 points after his good performances in both the Tour Down Under in Australia and at Paris-Nice, while Paris-Nice winner Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) is third, tied with Nibali at 112 points.
"This is an important win for me," said Nibali. "I've always dreamed about winning Tirreno-Adriatico. I've won stages in the past but now I've won overall too, so I'm really happy. When I won the stage to Prati di Tivo, it was about attacking and earning a lot of time quickly, the time trial was all about mental strength."
Others benefiting from good performances at Tirreno-Adriatico include Chris Horner, now sixth in the individual WorldTour rankings with 84 points, while Roman Kreuziger is seventh with 78 points.
Thanks to Horner's strong performance and Fabian Cancellara's victory in the final time trial stage at Tirreno-Adriatico, the Radioshack-Nissan team has moved past Sky Procycling to take the lead in the UCI WorldTour team ranking.
The Luxembourg-registered team has 233 points, Sky Procycling holds second with 219 points, with Movistar at third with 192 points.
Spain has retained its lead in the nations ranking with 250 points. Italy has jumped from 12th to second overall with 217 points while Australia dropped from second to third at 197 points.
The next events on the WorldTour calendar are the one-day classic Milan-San Remo on March 17 and the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage race, March 19-25.
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|167
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|112
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|110
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|84
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|78
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|62
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|61
|12
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|14
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|40
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|23
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|25
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|26
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|10
|27
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|29
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|30
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|32
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|33
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|34
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|35
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|36
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|37
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|38
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|39
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|40
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|41
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|42
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|43
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|45
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|46
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|47
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|48
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|49
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|50
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|51
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|52
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|53
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|54
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|56
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|57
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|58
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|59
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|60
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|61
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|233
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|219
|3
|Movistar Team
|192
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|176
|5
|Katusha Team
|126
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|7
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|118
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|89
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|52
|11
|FDJ-Big Mat
|47
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|42
|13
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|33
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|16
|Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|17
|Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Spain
|250
|pts
|2
|Italy
|217
|3
|Australia
|197
|4
|Netherlands
|163
|5
|United States
|141
|6
|Great Britain
|118
|7
|Belgium
|91
|8
|Czech Republic
|78
|9
|Portugal
|72
|10
|France
|72
|11
|Slovenia
|67
|12
|Norway
|41
|13
|Germany
|30
|14
|Croatia
|10
|15
|Slovakia
|9
|16
|Belarus
|7
|17
|Switzerland
|6
|18
|Sweden
|6
|19
|Russia
|4
|20
|Canada
|1
|21
|New Zealand
|1
