UCI WorldTour rankings updated following Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) beat Christ Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) to win Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates with the distinctive trident trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 After coming up short of the stage victory yesterday, Vincenzo Nibali made amends with a solo win at Prati di Tivo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) has debuted at second place overall in the UCI WorldTour rankings after winning Tirreno-Adriatico, the seven-day Italian stage race that concluded on Tuesday, March 13.

The 27-year-old Italian started the final 9.3km time trial in third place in general classification, six seconds behind race leader Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and one second behind Roman Kreuziger (Astana), but a strong effort against the clock vaulted Nibali past his two GC rivals and into the final leader's jersey. Horner would claim second overall at 14 seconds, while Kreuziger would finish on the final podium in third place at 26 seconds.

Due to his overall victory and a stage victory at Tirreno-Adriatico, Nibali now has a total of 112 points and is second in the individual UCI WorldTour rankings. Spain's Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains in the lead with 167 points after his good performances in both the Tour Down Under in Australia and at Paris-Nice, while Paris-Nice winner Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) is third, tied with Nibali at 112 points.

"This is an important win for me," said Nibali. "I've always dreamed about winning Tirreno-Adriatico. I've won stages in the past but now I've won overall too, so I'm really happy. When I won the stage to Prati di Tivo, it was about attacking and earning a lot of time quickly, the time trial was all about mental strength."

Others benefiting from good performances at Tirreno-Adriatico include Chris Horner, now sixth in the individual WorldTour rankings with 84 points, while Roman Kreuziger is seventh with 78 points.

Thanks to Horner's strong performance and Fabian Cancellara's victory in the final time trial stage at Tirreno-Adriatico, the Radioshack-Nissan team has moved past Sky Procycling to take the lead in the UCI WorldTour team ranking.

The Luxembourg-registered team has 233 points, Sky Procycling holds second with 219 points, with Movistar at third with 192 points.

Spain has retained its lead in the nations ranking with 250 points. Italy has jumped from 12th to second overall with 217 points while Australia dropped from second to third at 197 points.

The next events on the WorldTour calendar are the one-day classic Milan-San Remo on March 17 and the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage race, March 19-25.

WorldTour rankings - Individuals 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 167 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 110 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 84 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 78 8 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 72 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 62 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 61 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 61 12 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 14 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 46 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 40 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 40 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 31 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 30 20 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 22 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 23 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 20 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 25 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 26 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 10 27 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 29 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 30 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 7 31 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 32 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 33 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 34 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 35 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 6 36 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 37 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 38 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 39 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 40 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 41 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 42 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 43 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 45 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 46 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 47 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 48 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 49 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2 50 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 2 51 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 52 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 53 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 54 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 56 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1 57 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 58 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 59 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 60 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 61 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

WorldTour rankings - Teams 1 RadioShack-Nissan 233 pts 2 Sky Procycling 219 3 Movistar Team 192 4 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 176 5 Katusha Team 126 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 123 7 GreenEdge Cycling Team 118 8 Astana Pro Team 89 9 AG2R La Mondiale 74 10 BMC Racing Team 52 11 FDJ-Big Mat 47 12 Lampre - ISD 42 13 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 33 14 Lotto Belisol Team 31 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 27 16 Garmin - Barracuda 6 17 Team Saxo Bank 1