Bollé and Ekoï launch new sunglasses at Giro d'Italia

French sunglasses brands Bollé and Ekoï have launched new models at the Giro d'Italia, being worn by WorldTour teams AG2R La Mondiale, UAE Team Emirates and Quick-Step Floors.

Bollé's new performance sunglasses, dubbed Shifter by the company, have been developed with French squad AG2R La Mondiale during an extensive development period. Romain Bardet and his teammates have been using the sunglasses during training this season.

The Bollé Shifter has a large lens focusing on "optical clarity and impact resistance". Bollé claims the sunglasses also have optimal ventilation through strategically placed air vents to prevent fogging up, as well as a hydrophobic lens treatment to ensure clear vision in wet weather.

Available from September, the French brand offers the Shifter sunglasses in a variety of lens options, including prescription lenses, alongside six different frame options.

Bollé has been designing and manufacturing cycling-specific sunglasses for some time, going all the way back to 1958 when they provided Louison Bobet with glasses for the Tour de France.

Also launching their latest sunglasses model at the Giro d'Italia, UAE Team Emirates and Quick-Step Floors have been racing in the new Ekoï Perso Evo 9 customisable sunglasses.

Anti-reflective and water-repellent Italian-made Zeiss lenses are offered in seven different colour and performance options including prescription options, while the frame can be configured in four different, interchangeable styles by adding one, both or neither upper and lower frame pieces.

The Ekoï Perso Evo 9 frames are also completely customisable with an array of colour options alongside French, Italian, Belgian and Spanish national flags.

Ekoï claims the Perso Evo 9 sunglasses weigh 35-41 grams (depending on frame configuration) and are priced from £88.37.

Quick-Step Floors' Italian sprinter Elia Viviani has won two stages of the race so far wearing the new Ekoï sunglasses.

Last month American optics specialists Oakley also launched new models with the Flight Jacket and Field Jacket sunglasses, worn by Team Sky and others at the 101st Giro d'Italia.

