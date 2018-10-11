Groenendaal joins Boels Dolmans as team director in 2019

Image 1 of 6 Boels Dolmans en route to winning the Crescent Vargarda team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Cervelo Bigla, Boels Dolmans and CanyonSRAM on the Vargarda podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) celebrates her victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) takes the win (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 6 Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Boels Dolmans announced that they have expanded their staff to include new team director Richard Groenendaal for the 2019 season. The former pro cyclist and cyclo-cross rider will assist team manager Danny Stam at a number of road races next season.

"I'm really looking forward to this new challenge," said Groenendaal, who will fill a part-time role with the team. "I will support Danny as a second team director next year in a number of road races. It is nice that I can transfer my experience and expertise within this women's team.

"I will focus on the road season, but as a cyclo-cyclist there may well be a role for me in the future. However, we only look at that later, first the 2019 road season. I am really looking forward to it."

Groenendaal had successful careers in both road and cyclo-cross. He was eight-times Dutch champion and he won the cyclo-cross world title in 2000, along with the World Cup standings title three times and the Superprestige twice. He was also the Dutch champion on the mountain bike.

He spent 11 seasons racing on the road with Rabobank's division 1 and division 3 teams before moving to the AA Cycling Team for his final three seasons. He retired from cycling in 2010 and went on to work with the Rabobank Development Team until 2017.

"Richard will be part-time in the team next year," Stam said. "Then we look at how we want to continue the collaboration. I am very happy with the extra experience in the team."

Boels Dolmans have announced their 2019 roster to include new world champion Anna van der Breggen and former world champions Chantal Blaak and Amelia Dideriksen. The team will also include Skylar Schneider, Karol-Ann Canuel, Christine Majerus and Amy Pieters, while new signings include Katie Hall, Eva Buurman and Jolien D'hoore. Megan Guarnier will reitre at the end of this season.