Cummings signs for BMC

Image 1 of 2 Stephen Cummings (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 The men¹s podium Steve Cummings (Team Sky), Alex Dowsett (Team Sky) and Matt Bottrill (I-ride.co.uk) (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

BMC has announced that Steve Cummings will join the team from Sky for the 2012 season. The Briton is BMC’s seventh signing in a busy transfer campaign that has also seen the squad secure the services of Philippe Gilbert, Thor Hushovd and Marco Pinotti.

“They've just won the Tour de France, and the riders they've signed have the chance to win almost any race," Cummings said on Friday. "Their entire program really has the whole package."

Cummings has spent the past two years at Sky and enjoyed a solid season in 2011. In February, he beat future BMC teammate Tejay Van Garderen and Alberto Contador to take stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve on the Alto do Malhão, and bookended his campaign with a strong second-place finish at the Tour of Britain.

“I want to work as hard as possible for the team and make the most of any opportunities that come my way. If I can do that, then I'm happy,” Cummings said.

A professional since 2005, Cummings has also ridden for Landbouwkrediet, Barloworld and Discovery Channel. His experience on the track means that he is a very reliable performer against the watch on the road, and took silver in the recent British time trial championships.

“Steve is an accomplished time triallist – both in the individual and the team version – in addition to being a good climber," BMC general manager Jim Ochowicz said.

Cummings' fellow countryman Adam Blythe has already confirmed that he will join BMC from Omega Pharma-Lotto.

BMC has not disclosed the length of Cummings’ contract with the team.



