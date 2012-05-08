BMC last off in Giro d'Italia team time trial

Trending

Race leader Taylor Phinney and his BMC squad will be the final starters in Verona on Wednesday as the Giro d’Italia gets back into action after the rest day with the stage 4 team time trial.

The remainder of the starting order is decided by the teams classification, with the lowest placed squad Ag2r-La Mondiale kicking off proceedings at 15:25 local time. Teams set off at three-minute intervals thereafter, with leading squad Garmin-Barracuda the penultimate team down the start ramp at 16:25, before Phinney and BMC set off at 16:28.

In the overall standings, Phinney holds a nine-second lead over Geraint Thomas (Sky) with Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) a further four seconds back in third.

Phinney endured a late scare in the finale of stage 3 when he was brought down by a mass crash in the finishing straight in Horsens, but he is set to continue in the race. The American received three stitches to a wound on his right foot, but x-rays taken in Soave, Italy on Monday night showed that he had broken no bones.

Start order (all times CET)

1Ag2r - La Mondiale15:25
2Euskaltel - Euskadi15:28
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela15:31
4Lampre - ISD15:34
5Lotto Belisol Team15:37
6Colnago - CSF Inox15:40
7FDJ - BigMat15:43
8Farnese Vini-Selle Italia15:46
9Katusha Team15:49
10Movistar Team15:52
11Team Netapp15:55
12Rabobank Cycling Team15:58
13Team Saxo Bank16:01
14Liquigas - Cannondale16:04
15Astana Pro Team16:07
16Omega Pharma - Quickstep16:10
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team16:13
18Sky Procycling16:16
19Radioshack - Nissan16:19
20Orica - Greenedge16:22
21Garmin - Barracuda16:25
22BMC Racing Team16:28

 