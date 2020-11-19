GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle gets $200 / £200 off in early Black Friday deal

With Black Friday just around the corner, more and more incredible Black Friday GoPro deals are being announced every day, and right now you can grab a hefty bargain on the GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle, with more than a third off the price.

Whether you're in the USA or the UK, you can currently save $200 / £200 off the price of the Hero 9 camera bundle, complete with a Floating Hand Grip, a Magnetic Swivel Clip, a spare battery and a 32GB SD card when buying a year's subscription to GoPro - the cloud storage, loyalty and insurance program - for $49.99 / £49.99.

This effectively means you can get $549.98 (£529.98) worth of GoPro goodness for only $349.98 (£329.98).

The subscription itself offers unlimited cloud storage, free no-questions-asked camera replacement and 50% off more GoPro products at GoPro.com. The value of this annual subscription will vary from user to user, but even if you don't actually use the subscription, it gets you the GoPro Hero 9 camera as well as the bundle accessories for cheaper than you'd otherwise pay for the standalone camera.

We don't think you'll find a better deal on the GoPro Hero 9 than this, so check out the details below.

USA Readers: GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle | over $200 off at GoPro

Was $549.98 | Now $349.98

Buy the GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle with a year's subscription to GoPro for $49.99, you'll basically get $549.98 worth of GoPro goodies for just $349.98. The bundle includes the Hero 9 Black, floating hand grip, magnetic swivel clip, spare battery, 32GB SD card, and camera case.View Deal

UK Readers: GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle | over $200 off at GoPro

Was £529.98 | Now £329.99

If you only bought the GoPro Hero 9 Black action camera with an SD card, you'd be forking over £429.99, whereas right now if you buy the camera, the associated bundle, and the year's subscription to GoPro, you can get the whole lot for £329.99. That's £529.98 worth of GoPro goodies with a £200 saving, and even if you don't use the bundle accessories or subscription, you're still getting the camera with £100 off. View Deal

Should you buy the GoPro Hero 9 this Black Friday?

Launched just two months ago, the GoPro Hero 9 Black is the latest action camera from GoPro and it sits at the top of the brand's famous Hero lineup.

It brought some big changes to the market leader, including the introduction of Hypersmooth 2.0 and TimeWarp 2.0 features, offering improved video quality, alongside higher bitrates and 1080p live streaming. Meanwhile, the HDR mode was also overhauled to boost photo quality.

The GoPro Hero 9 Black is arguably the most versatile and powerful action camera available to buy. Alongside its recent upgrades, it boasts a 23.6MP new sensor capable of shooting 5K video, as well as a new front display, which is especially handy for vloggers.

Waterproof to 10 metres, it’s the perfect tool for outdoors enthusiasts of all kinds - cyclists included. It also has improved shock resistance, a wind-resistant microphone, and customisable voice commands. It sits comfortably at the top of our list of the best action cameras for cycling, so take advantage of this incredible deal while it lasts.

