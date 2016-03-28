Trending

Blaak continues Boels Dolmans domination of UCI Women's WorldTour

Gent-Wevelgem winner looking forward to Tour of Flanders

Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) is the new leader of the Women's WorldTour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chantal Blaak (Boel-Dolmans) wins Gent-Wevelgem Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chantal Blaak and her Boels Dolmans Cycling Team teammates Evelyn Stevens and Demi De Jong

(Image credit: boelsdolmanscyclingteam.com)
Lizzie Armitstead points to the rainbow bands as she crosses the line

(Image credit: Velofocus)

So far the Boels Dolmans team has won all of the UCI Women's WorldTour races, and except for one race, it has kept leader's jersey in its ranks. Chantal Blaak is the latest leader after winning Gent-Wevelgem.

World champion Lizzie Armitstead took the first win in Strade Bianche and its third in Trofeo Alfredo Binda, but in between she had to drop out of the Ronde van Drenthe. Although Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) took the leader's jersey, Chantal Blaak won the race, a feat which she repeated in Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.

With Armitstead winning the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, and Blaak taking Gent-Wevelgem, the pair have a commanding hold on the rankings, with Blaak leading at 258 points, and Armitstead with 248. Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) is third with 185.

Blaak now brings the leader's jersey to the Tour of Flanders next weekend: "I’m really looking forward to starting in this [Women’s WorldTour] jersey at my favourite classic,” Blaak says.

UCI Women's WorldTour Rankings as of March 27, 2016

1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam258pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam248
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5185
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team180
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam170
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS155
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team140
8Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon119
9Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur106
10Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing104
11Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS104
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team101
13Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products95
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing85
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High584
16Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High582
17Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team68
18Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing60
19Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini60
20Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling58
21Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur40
22Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam35
23Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies35
24Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS34
25Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing32
26Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25
27Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High525
28Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini24
29Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20
30Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team20
31Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing20
32Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High516
33Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata16
34Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16
35Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank12
36Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12
37Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink10
38Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS10
39Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS10
40Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High56
41Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
42Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.866
43Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
44Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
45Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team2

 