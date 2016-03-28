Blaak continues Boels Dolmans domination of UCI Women's WorldTour

Image 1 of 4 Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) is the new leader of the Women's WorldTour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Chantal Blaak (Boel-Dolmans) wins Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Chantal Blaak and her Boels Dolmans Cycling Team teammates Evelyn Stevens and Demi De Jong (Image credit: boelsdolmanscyclingteam.com) Image 4 of 4 Lizzie Armitstead points to the rainbow bands as she crosses the line (Image credit: Velofocus)

So far the Boels Dolmans team has won all of the UCI Women's WorldTour races, and except for one race, it has kept leader's jersey in its ranks. Chantal Blaak is the latest leader after winning Gent-Wevelgem.

World champion Lizzie Armitstead took the first win in Strade Bianche and its third in Trofeo Alfredo Binda, but in between she had to drop out of the Ronde van Drenthe. Although Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) took the leader's jersey, Chantal Blaak won the race, a feat which she repeated in Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.

With Armitstead winning the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, and Blaak taking Gent-Wevelgem, the pair have a commanding hold on the rankings, with Blaak leading at 258 points, and Armitstead with 248. Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) is third with 185.

Blaak now brings the leader's jersey to the Tour of Flanders next weekend: "I’m really looking forward to starting in this [Women’s WorldTour] jersey at my favourite classic,” Blaak says.

UCI Women's WorldTour Rankings as of March 27, 2016