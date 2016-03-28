Blaak continues Boels Dolmans domination of UCI Women's WorldTour
Gent-Wevelgem winner looking forward to Tour of Flanders
So far the Boels Dolmans team has won all of the UCI Women's WorldTour races, and except for one race, it has kept leader's jersey in its ranks. Chantal Blaak is the latest leader after winning Gent-Wevelgem.
World champion Lizzie Armitstead took the first win in Strade Bianche and its third in Trofeo Alfredo Binda, but in between she had to drop out of the Ronde van Drenthe. Although Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) took the leader's jersey, Chantal Blaak won the race, a feat which she repeated in Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.
With Armitstead winning the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, and Blaak taking Gent-Wevelgem, the pair have a commanding hold on the rankings, with Blaak leading at 258 points, and Armitstead with 248. Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) is third with 185.
Blaak now brings the leader's jersey to the Tour of Flanders next weekend: "I’m really looking forward to starting in this [Women’s WorldTour] jersey at my favourite classic,” Blaak says.
UCI Women's WorldTour Rankings as of March 27, 2016
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|258
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|248
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|185
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|180
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|170
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|155
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|140
|8
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon
|119
|9
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|106
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|104
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|104
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|101
|13
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|95
|14
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|85
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|84
|16
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|82
|17
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|68
|18
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|60
|19
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|60
|20
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|21
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|40
|22
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|35
|23
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|35
|24
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|34
|25
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|32
|26
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|27
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|25
|28
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|24
|29
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|30
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|20
|31
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|20
|32
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|16
|33
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|16
|34
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|35
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|36
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|37
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
|10
|38
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|39
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|40
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|6
|41
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|42
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|6
|43
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|44
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|45
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|2
