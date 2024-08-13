Bike intact, strongest lead-out, no excuses - Lorena Wiebes beaten again by Charlotte Kool in Tour de France Femmes sprint

“I started my sprint a bit too early’ - admits SD Worx leader

Charlotte Kool beats Lorena Wiebes on stage two of the Tour de France Femmes 2024
Charlotte Kool beats Lorena Wiebes on stage two of the Tour de France Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A day after a mechanical derailed Lorena Wiebes' chance to sprint on the Tour de France Femmes opening stage, she had another opportunity to go head-to-head against the world's fastest sprinters in Rotterdam on Tuesday. But even with SD Worx-Protime's impeccable lead-out and a fully intact bike, Wiebes was forced to settle for second place to yellow jersey Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL).

"It was close, and the important thing was that I was able to sprint. I think maybe I started my sprint a bit too early. Things like this also happen in sprinting," Wiebes said beyond the finish line, reminding that, when it comes to sprinting, sometimes you win and sometimes you don't.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

