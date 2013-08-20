Bewley and Hepburn re-sign with Orica GreenEdge

Image 1 of 5 Michael Hepburn (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 4000m individual pursuit podium (L-R): Martyn Irvine (Ireland), Michael Hepburn (Australia) and Stefan Kueng (Switzerland) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) follows teammate Jens Mouris (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 4 of 5 Sam Bewley (Orica Greenedge) is leaving the track behind and concentrating on the road this year (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 5 of 5 Durbridge leads Mouris and Bewley (Orica GreenEdge) during the TTT at the 2012 World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Orica GreenEdge have recently announced that two of its young riders in Sam Bewley and Michael Hepburn have both re-signed with the team. Bewley has agreed to extend his contract for another year and Hepburn has decided he will call GreenEdge home until 2015.

Bewley, who joined the team in 2012 prior to earning a team pursuit bronze medal at the London Olympics, has enjoyed his transition into the WorldTour peloton with GreenEdge.

"I've enjoyed the last two years with this team," said Bewley. "They support every single rider, whatever their goals are. Being on a team from the Southern Hemisphere makes it that much more special."

Having crashed earlier in the year at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Bewley is grateful that GreenEdge have allowed him to recover in his own time and still believe in him for the future.

"I came off the track only last year and haven't done a lot with the team this year due to my injury," added Bewley. "The team still showed faith in me and supported me. They believe that I can continue to improve."

Bewley will make his grand tour debut at the upcoming Vuelta a España and goes into the opening stage TTT as a key rider for GreenEdge.

"Being on the team for the TTT has been a huge goal of mine," said Bewley. "Specifically, doing well is a big goal for Orica GreenEdge. It's a good course for us this year, and we have a lot of riders who are suited for it. For me, I want to help the team better our third place from last year."

Hepburn joined the Australian team as a neo pro in 2012, and in a fashion similar to Bewley, he has enjoyed finding his road legs with the Australian team following what was previously a very track focused career.

"I've really enjoyed the last two years with the team," said Hepburn. "I really like the feel of the team – it's got a great vibe. My first year as a pro was the inaugural year of Orica GreenEdge, and I am really happy to continue here."

With his focus firmly planted on the road, the future is exciting for the 22-year-old Australian.

"Next year I might sit a year off the track," said Hepburn. "I definitely want to focus on the road a bit more in the next couple of years to see where that takes me."

"I'm not sure what type of rider I will be," added Hepburn. "Personally, I want to improve in the time trial. I want to start contesting for wins there rather than running top five or ten. I'd also like to see myself get selected for the team time trial to represent ORICA-GreenEdge at the World Championships. It's big goal of mine and for the team, too."

Orica GreenEdge director, Matt White, believes that Hepburn will soon be making his mark in the Spring Classics as well as time trials.

"I expect him to find a home in our Classics teams," said White. "He's a versatile rider. He can time trial and sprint and he's very comfortable in the bunch. I expect our Classics team will be a natural home for him."

