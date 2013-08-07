Meier extends stay at Orica-GreenEdge

Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Christian Meier has signed up with Orica-GreenEdge for a further two years. The Canadian will remain with the team through to the end of the 2015 season.

“For me the question isn't 'why stay?' It's 'why leave?" said Meier. "We have a great group of people to work with – riders, staff and sponsors. We're always right on the leading edge of training, recovery methods and nutrition. The team gives us all the tools we need to grow and get the best out of ourselves. I don't want to be anywhere else."

Meier joined GreenEdge from UnitedHealthcare ahead of its inaugural season in 2012, and he has become one of the team’s most reliable domestiques in the intervening period. He pointed to his role in Matt Goss’ stage victory in last year’s Giro d’Italia as one of the highlights of his time with the team.

"When I was younger, I never really aspired to be a huge champion myself," Meier said. "Sure, I wanted to win some races but I never thought I'd win the biggest races in the world. Working with guys like Gerro [Simon Gerrans] or Gossy [Matt Goss], who can achieve those big victories with my help, makes me feel like I have achieved something myself."

While Meier is content with his place in the team’s hierarchy, he is not without personal ambition, citing a second Canadian national title and a debut ride at the Tour de France among his objectives for the coming two years. "I want to continue to grow as a rider," he said.

Orica-GreenEdge sport director Matt White previously worked with Meier during their time at Garmin. He welcomed Meier’s decision to re-sign with the Australian team and pointed out the importance of his contribution.

“Every team needs someone like Christian," said White. "In the make-up of the team you have your winners, your developing riders and then guys like Christian who can support either group.

“We can put Christian in any race on the calendar between January and October, and we know exactly what we'll get from him. He's one of the first guys we slot into any roster because he's very stable and very consistent. His work is hugely appreciated from the start of the race until its end."

