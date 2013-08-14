Mouris extends with Orica GreenEdge for 2014

Image 1 of 5 Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) rider gets some mobile maintenance done to his bike. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Jens Mouris plays tourist at the camel race track in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 5 Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) drives the break with Matthews and Gate closely behind (Image credit: Stuart Baker) Image 5 of 5 On the podium: Sam Bewley, Luke Durbridge, Sebastian Langeveld, Cameron Meyer, Jens Mouris and Svein Tuft (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Orica GreenEdge has announced that Dutchman Jens Mouris has re-signed for the squad for another season.

In 2014 the 33-year-old will chase a mixture of team and personal objectives from the spring classics through to the world championships where he plays an integral role in the team time trial. With another worlds just around the corner, first and foremost he will be chasing another podium performance with Orica GreenEdge.

"I want to do well with the team at the worlds team time trial again this year," said Mouris. "We're hoping to improve on our third place from last year. Going forward, I haven't looked at next year too specifically yet, but I want to improve my individual time trials and I hope we can get some better results in the sprints."

Mouris explained that he didn't want to leave the Australian-based outfit, very much at home in the relaxed atmosphere given he has spent many off-seasons Down Under.

"I like the way Australians do things," he said. "It's a nice balance between professionalism and creating a good, fun environment. That makes the team both focused and relaxed, and I feel at home here."

Sports director Matt White said Mouris was an integral member of the team's engine room.

"I would say Jens is a rider that's able to provide crucial support in a number of different scenarios," White explained. "His strengths are on the flat roads, in the lead-out train and in the team time trial. With these varied skills, he is useful in so many races."

Asked to pin-point a highlight of being part of the inaugural seasons with the team which joined the ProTour ranks in 2012, Mouris selected the TTT win at Tirreno-Adriatico.

"The Worlds were also pretty cool even though we didn't end up accomplishing what we set out to do," he said.

"It was massive for Pieter [Weening] to win the Tour of Poland this year - I wish I could have been a bigger part of that, but I was sick and didn't make it through the entire race," added Mouris. "Beyond that, there a lot of different moments during this year's Giro that stand out, even though the weather was really awful."

