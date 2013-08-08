Sebastian Langeveld set to leave Orica GreenEdge

Image 1 of 5 Sebastian Langeveld (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 5 Hoogerland and Langeveld on the final lap (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 5 Sebastian Langeveld wins the 2011 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in the colours of Rabobank (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Sebastian Langeveld (Netherlands) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 5 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) could hardly believe he had won (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sebastian Langeveld is set to call time on his Orica-GreenEdge career, two years after joining the Australian WorldTour outfit.

The 28-year-old has not signed a contract for next year but his agent has confirmed that there are several interested teams.

“Yes he is leaving GreenEdge,” Martijn Berkhout told Cyclingnews.

“We asked for more support in the Classics and they honestly answered that they’ll go for a different approach.”

“Then we made the decision it's better to make a move. Sebastian is 28, and these are his most crucial years so he needs a team which is 100 per cent focussed on Classics. In terms of material, teammates, staff etc.”

Langeveld signed for GreenEdge after winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and finishing fifth in the Tour of Flanders in 2011. A heavy crash in 2012 disrupted his Classics campaign but he returned to the fore this season, finishing tenth in Flanders, seventh in Paris-Roubaix and fifth in E3 Harelbeke.

Those results, and his age, have led to a number of teams enquiring about his services for 2014. Cyclingnews understand that one WorldTour in particular is leading the chase, although Berkhout would not confirm if that was Team Sky.

“Yes there is a lot of interest, but we look for something specific. A move back to a Dutch team is not likely right now,” Berkhout added.

“For now, it's important to go for a good result in Eneco Tour and show you are still there. Talks are in progress, some already for months and we will take a decision soon. But racing goes parallel to that.”

“We’re looking for a team with a strong Classic team, from number rider 9 until 1 but as well someone to share responsibility and leadership in the finals, to pair up with. Sebastian had a very consistent Classic campaign, but didn't win one. So it's normal he is not looking specifically for the sole leadership. He likes to share leadership, and is looking for a strong collective.”

