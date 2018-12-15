Trending

Denise Betsema dominates at Scheldecross

Brand and Verdonschot round out the podium

Denise Betsema (Marlux-Bingoal) wins Koksijde World Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denise Betsema (Ned) Marlux - Bingoal0:46:26
2Lucinda Brand (Ned)0:00:23
3Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:29
4Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:00:35
5Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:00:39
6Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:00:40
7Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:01:08
8Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:01:17
9Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:01:40
10Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin Tüv Sud0:01:44
11Christine Majerus (Lux)0:01:47
12Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)0:02:55
13Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud0:03:12
14Anna Kay (GBr)0:03:26
15Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)0:03:43
16Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:04:08
17Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:04:11
18Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:04:33
19Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:04:46
20Manon Bakker (Ned)0:04:59
21Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:05:51
22Shana Maes (Bel)0:06:12
23Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
24Kaat Hannes (Bel)
25Larissa Hartog (Ned)
26Svenja Wüthrich (Swi)
27Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
28Mascha Mulder (Ned)
29Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Tp Racing
30Laura Van Der Zwaan (Ned)
31Sophie Thackray (GBr)
32Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
33Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
34Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
35Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
36Yvonne Waltert (Swi)
37Kristien Nelen (Bel)
38Poppy Cooke (GBr)
39Caren Commissaris (Bel)
40Michelle Schätti (Swi)
41Ida Johansson (Swe)
42Suzie Godart (Lux)
43Cecilia Hime (GBr)
44Lisette Schoon (Ned)
45Connie Hayes (GBr)
DNFTess Van Loy (Bel)
DNFLise Van Wunsel (Bel)
DNFValerie Boonen (Bel)
DNFPasquine Vandermouten (Fra)

