Denise Betsema dominates at Scheldecross
Brand and Verdonschot round out the podium
Elite Women: Antwerp - Antwerp
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:46:26
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|0:00:23
|3
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:00:29
|4
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:35
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:00:39
|6
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:40
|7
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:01:08
|8
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
|0:01:17
|9
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles
|0:01:40
|10
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin Tüv Sud
|0:01:44
|11
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|0:01:47
|12
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:02:55
|13
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud
|0:03:12
|14
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|0:03:26
|15
|Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)
|0:03:43
|16
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:04:08
|17
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:04:11
|18
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:04:33
|19
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:04:46
|20
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:04:59
|21
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|0:05:51
|22
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|0:06:12
|23
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|24
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|25
|Larissa Hartog (Ned)
|26
|Svenja Wüthrich (Swi)
|27
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|28
|Mascha Mulder (Ned)
|29
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Tp Racing
|30
|Laura Van Der Zwaan (Ned)
|31
|Sophie Thackray (GBr)
|32
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|33
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
|34
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
|35
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|36
|Yvonne Waltert (Swi)
|37
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|38
|Poppy Cooke (GBr)
|39
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|40
|Michelle Schätti (Swi)
|41
|Ida Johansson (Swe)
|42
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|43
|Cecilia Hime (GBr)
|44
|Lisette Schoon (Ned)
|45
|Connie Hayes (GBr)
|DNF
|Tess Van Loy (Bel)
|DNF
|Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
|DNF
|Valerie Boonen (Bel)
|DNF
|Pasquine Vandermouten (Fra)
