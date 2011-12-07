Berden, Van Gilder, Dillman lead USICX standings
Five races remain to decide overall winners
With five races left to determine the United States International Cyclo-cross Calendar (USICX) overall standings, Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) took over the lead in the elite men's rankings. The 36-year-old Belgian won Sunday's Cyclocross LA in Los Angeles, California and finished second the previous day to take over the top position from Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus), who did not compete this past weekend.
Berden now tops the standings with 709 points, followed by Powers with 687 and Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) in third with 675.
Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) continues to lead the elite women's standings with 712 points, buoyed by her podium finishes in last weekend's NEPCX-NBX GP events in Warwick, Rhode Island on Saturday and Sunday. Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized) jumped from fifth to second overall after winning both days of Cyclocross LA and trails Van Gilder by 115 points. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) did not compete this past weekend and dropped from second to third overall with 590 points.
The top of the Junior men's standings remained unchanged with Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) in the lead with 340 points. Clif Bar Development Cyclo-cross Team members Curtis White and Zane Godby hold second and third with 215 and 205 points respectively.
|1
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|709
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|687
|3
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
|675
|4
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|523
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|512
|6
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|441
|7
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|363
|8
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|326
|9
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|307
|10
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|271
|11
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|270
|12
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|262
|13
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|261
|14
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|234
|15
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|202
|16
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|201
|17
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|197
|18
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|196
|19
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|195
|20
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|193
|21
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|190
|22
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|187
|23
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|184
|24
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
|170
|25
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|169
|26
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|165
|27
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|146
|28
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|140
|28
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|140
|30
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|124
|31
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|123
|32
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|118
|33
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|110
|33
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano
|110
|35
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|106
|36
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|104
|37
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|92
|38
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|84
|39
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|82
|40
|Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10
|81
|41
|Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda
|77
|41
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|77
|43
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|76
|43
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|76
|45
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
|66
|46
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|60
|47
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
|58
|48
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|57
|49
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|55
|50
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|52
|50
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized
|52
|52
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus
|50
|52
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|50
|54
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing
|48
|54
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars
|48
|56
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|45
|57
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|44
|57
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|44
|59
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|42
|59
|Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage
|42
|59
|Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery
|42
|62
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|41
|62
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique
|41
|64
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain
|40
|65
|Matt Shriver (USA)
|38
|66
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)
|34
|67
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|32
|68
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|29
|69
|Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW
|28
|70
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster
|24
|71
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|22
|71
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|22
|73
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket-Seavs
|21
|74
|Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|20
|74
|Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|20
|74
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|20
|74
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|20
|74
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com
|20
|74
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance
|20
|80
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|18
|81
|Devin Clark (USA)
|17
|81
|Ben Frederick (USA) Team Traveller
|17
|83
|Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis
|16
|83
|Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis Factory Team
|16
|85
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|14
|86
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|13
|87
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team
|12
|87
|Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|12
|87
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|12
|87
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|12
|87
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes
|12
|87
|Stephen Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy-Eriksen Cycles
|12
|93
|Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon
|11
|94
|Sven Baumann (Ger)
|10
|94
|Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF
|10
|94
|Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco
|10
|94
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|10
|94
|Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling
|10
|99
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|9
|100
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-HRS-Rocklobster
|8
|100
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air & Specialized Factory
|8
|100
|Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|8
|100
|Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine-Highland Brewery
|8
|100
|Nathaniel Ward (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Embrocation Cycling Journal
|8
|105
|Chris Jackson (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|7
|105
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|7
|107
|Bryan Alders (USA) Epic Endurance
|6
|107
|Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|6
|107
|Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory
|6
|107
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|6
|107
|Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato
|6
|107
|Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café
|6
|113
|Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com
|5
|114
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|4
|114
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|4
|114
|Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee-LaBicicletta
|4
|114
|Isaac Neff (USA)
|4
|114
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|4
|114
|Brent Prenzlow (USA) Celo Pacific-Focus
|4
|114
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|4
|114
|Jonathan Schottler (USA)
|4
|114
|David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
|4
|123
|Shawn Adams (USA) Cycle-Smart
|2
|123
|John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
|2
|123
|David Forkner (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
|2
|123
|Clayton Omer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|2
|123
|Tobin Orenbland (USA) California Giant Cycling
|2
|123
|Spencer Powlison (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing
|2
|123
|Donald Reeb (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue
|2
|123
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|2
|131
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|1
|131
|John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
|1
|131
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|1
|131
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|1
|131
|Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team
|1
|131
|Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek
|1
|131
|Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com
|1
|131
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle
|1
|131
|Scott McLaughlin (USA) SRAM
|1
|131
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|1
|131
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX-Circle A Cycles
|1
|131
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|1
|131
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing
|1
|131
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
|1
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom
|712
|pts
|2
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|597
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|590
|4
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|525
|5
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|520
|6
|Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes
|487
|7
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
|467
|8
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|420
|9
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|419
|10
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|332
|11
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|302
|12
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11
|281
|13
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|278
|14
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|275
|14
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|275
|16
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|266
|17
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|255
|18
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|243
|19
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|236
|20
|Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|178
|21
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|176
|22
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|171
|23
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|152
|24
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|150
|25
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus
|137
|26
|Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
|133
|27
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|130
|28
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|122
|29
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|119
|30
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|114
|30
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
|114
|32
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|109
|32
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek
|109
|34
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge
|102
|35
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes
|100
|36
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt
|95
|37
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis
|92
|38
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com
|90
|39
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University
|86
|40
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|72
|41
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|66
|42
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|58
|42
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
|58
|42
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|58
|45
|Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens
|56
|46
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|51
|47
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|50
|48
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|48
|48
|Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|48
|48
|Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|48
|51
|Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX p/b Studio7Multisport
|38
|51
|Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross
|38
|53
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel
|34
|54
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders
|33
|55
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|32
|56
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen
|30
|56
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|30
|58
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC
|29
|59
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail
|28
|59
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue
|28
|59
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|28
|62
|Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|27
|62
|Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|27
|64
|Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewlry Gallery
|26
|65
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause
|25
|65
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
|25
|65
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite
|25
|68
|Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team
|24
|68
|Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz
|24
|68
|Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
|24
|71
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|22
|71
|Sara Tussey (USA) Hincapie-Green Creations
|22
|73
|Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross
|21
|74
|Évelyne Blouin (Can)
|20
|74
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|20
|74
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx
|20
|77
|Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles
|18
|78
|Sarah Krzysiak (USA) nycross.com
|17
|79
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|16
|79
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|16
|79
|Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling
|16
|79
|Heather Jackson (USA) Trek
|16
|83
|Nina Elliott (USA) Greenville Women's Cycling
|14
|83
|Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC-Sportif Coaching Group
|14
|85
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|13
|86
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires
|12
|86
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|12
|86
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Penn State Racing
|12
|86
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|12
|86
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Cycling Northwest
|12
|86
|Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team
|12
|92
|Anna Fortner (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|10
|92
|Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar
|10
|92
|Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline
|10
|92
|Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|10
|96
|Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters
|9
|96
|Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp
|9
|98
|Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club
|8
|98
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus-MIG Team
|8
|98
|Lisa Curry (USA) GAS / Intrinsik Architecture
|8
|98
|Alexis Ryan (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|8
|98
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|8
|98
|Deb Sweeney Whitmore (USA) Globalbike P/B Catoma
|8
|104
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|7
|105
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing
|6
|105
|Sarah Lukas (USA) Lindenwood University
|6
|105
|Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|6
|108
|Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom
|5
|108
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|5
|108
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|5
|111
|Elizabeth Cobb (USA) Bikereg.com
|4
|111
|Corey Coogan (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
|4
|111
|Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda
|4
|111
|Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|4
|111
|Kathleen Harding (USA)
|4
|111
|Cynthia Lehner (USA)
|4
|111
|Laura Ralston (GBr) MIT Cycling-FXDD
|4
|118
|Jayne McLaughlin (GBr) Zuster
|2
|118
|Kristi Berg (USA) Cycle U-PopCap
|2
|118
|Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing
|2
|118
|Flora Duffy (USA)
|2
|118
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl
|2
|118
|Megan Horner (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles
|2
|118
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
|2
|118
|Nancy James-Klinger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|2
|118
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|2
|118
|Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|2
|118
|Vanessa McCaffery (USA) Corning-NoTubes Race Team-Swan Cycles
|2
|118
|Kathrin Schumacher (Can) Guys Racing Club
|2
|118
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|2
|131
|Amber Rydholm (USA) GS Boulder
|1
|131
|Sage Wilderman (USA)
|1
|1
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|340
|pts
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team
|215
|3
|Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team
|205
|4
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|112
|5
|John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|80
|6
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|76
|7
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|66
|8
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal-Giant Specialized
|65
|9
|Jordan Cullen (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team
|63
|10
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cx P/B Stevens Bikes And Carroll Composites
|60
|11
|Forrest Conrad (USA) Team Pure Energy Cycling/ Proair Hfa
|50
|12
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|44
|13
|Lionel Rocheleau (USA) Team Geargrinder
|44
|14
|Yohan Patry (Can) Ride With Rendall
|38
|15
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic / Blue
|22
|16
|Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team
|22
|17
|Logan Owen (USA) Team Redline
|21
|18
|Dag Anderson (USA) Team Specialized-Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine
|18
|19
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|15
|20
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team CHCH
|14
|21
|Alex Howard (USA) Above Category Racing
|8
|22
|Nolan McQueen (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|5
|23
|Zachary Bender (USA) Team Specialized-Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine
|4
|23
|Zack Gould (USA)
|4
|25
|Rudyard Peterson (USA) Kinetic Systems
|2
|26
|Nick Dietrich (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|1
|26
|Samuel Dobrozsi (USA)
|1
