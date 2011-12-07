Trending

Berden, Van Gilder, Dillman lead USICX standings

Five races remain to decide overall winners

Image 1 of 3

Ben Berden (Ops Ale) on his way to winning the Elite Men's race

Ben Berden (Ops Ale) on his way to winning the Elite Men's race
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 2 of 3

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Muschroom Pizza) seals her victory with a last lap attack.

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Muschroom Pizza) seals her victory with a last lap attack.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 3

Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) powers through the sand en route to victory.

Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) powers through the sand en route to victory.
(Image credit: Peter Hymas)

With five races left to determine the United States International Cyclo-cross Calendar (USICX) overall standings, Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) took over the lead in the elite men's rankings. The 36-year-old Belgian won Sunday's Cyclocross LA in Los Angeles, California and finished second the previous day to take over the top position from Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus), who did not compete this past weekend.

Related Articles

Field moves into USICX lead

Powers regains USICX lead

Berden now tops the standings with 709 points, followed by Powers with 687 and Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) in third with 675.

Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) continues to lead the elite women's standings with 712 points, buoyed by her podium finishes in last weekend's NEPCX-NBX GP events in Warwick, Rhode Island on Saturday and Sunday. Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized) jumped from fifth to second overall after winning both days of Cyclocross LA and trails Van Gilder by 115 points. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) did not compete this past weekend and dropped from second to third overall with 590 points.

The top of the Junior men's standings remained unchanged with Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) in the lead with 340 points. Clif Bar Development Cyclo-cross Team members Curtis White and Zane Godby hold second and third with 215 and 205 points respectively.

Elite men
1Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper709pts
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus687
3Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt675
4Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage523
5James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld512
6Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld441
7Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing363
8Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross326
9Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com307
10Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld271
11Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles270
12Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley262
13Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus261
14Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea234
15Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley202
16Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar201
17Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School197
18Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain196
19Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl195
20Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles193
21Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada190
22Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley187
23Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93184
24Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar170
25Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh169
26Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC165
27Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus146
28Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles140
28Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea140
30Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar124
31Barry Wicks (USA) Kona123
32Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized118
33Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross110
33Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano110
35Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport106
36Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs104
37Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes92
38Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs84
39Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School82
40Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C1081
41Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda77
41Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes77
43Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works76
43Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires76
45Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito66
46Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team60
47Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue58
48Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs57
49Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team55
50Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School52
50Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized52
52Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus50
52Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team50
54Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing48
54Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars48
56Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar45
57Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team44
57Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles44
59Sean Babcock (USA) Kona42
59Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage42
59Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery42
62Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross41
62Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique41
64Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain40
65Matt Shriver (USA)38
66Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)34
67Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley32
68Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block29
69Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW28
70Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster24
71Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team22
71Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery22
73Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket-Seavs21
74Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief20
74Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal20
74Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC20
74Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage20
74Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com20
74Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance20
80Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team18
81Devin Clark (USA)17
81Ben Frederick (USA) Team Traveller17
83Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis16
83Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis Factory Team16
85Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista14
86Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony13
87Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team12
87Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com12
87Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com12
87Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires12
87Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes12
87Stephen Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy-Eriksen Cycles12
93Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon11
94Sven Baumann (Ger)10
94Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF10
94Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco10
94Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart10
94Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling10
99Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires9
100Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-HRS-Rocklobster8
100Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air & Specialized Factory8
100Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery8
100Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine-Highland Brewery8
100Nathaniel Ward (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Embrocation Cycling Journal8
105Chris Jackson (USA) Team Rambuski Law7
105Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross7
107Bryan Alders (USA) Epic Endurance6
107Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar6
107Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory6
107Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized6
107Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato6
107Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café6
113Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com5
114Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao4
114Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team4
114Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee-LaBicicletta4
114Isaac Neff (USA)4
114Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona4
114Brent Prenzlow (USA) Celo Pacific-Focus4
114Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross4
114Jonathan Schottler (USA)4
114David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart4
123Shawn Adams (USA) Cycle-Smart2
123John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes2
123David Forkner (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT2
123Clayton Omer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross2
123Tobin Orenbland (USA) California Giant Cycling2
123Spencer Powlison (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing2
123Donald Reeb (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue2
123Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized2
131Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart1
131John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes1
131Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School1
131Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes1
131Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team1
131Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek1
131Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com1
131Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle1
131Scott McLaughlin (USA) SRAM1
131Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com1
131Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX-Circle A Cycles1
131Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles1
131Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing1
131Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing1

Elite women
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom712pts
2Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized597
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team590
4Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing525
5Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team520
6Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes487
7Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley467
8Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing420
9Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF419
10Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles332
11Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized302
12Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11281
13Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld278
14Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing275
14Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles275
16Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team266
17Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF255
18Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld243
19Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes236
20Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law178
21Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team176
22Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team171
23Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren152
24Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing150
25Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus137
26Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing133
27Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com130
28Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club122
29Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross119
30Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club114
30Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles114
32Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems109
32Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek109
34Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge102
35Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes100
36Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt95
37Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis92
38Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com90
39Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University86
40Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder72
41Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery66
42Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing58
42Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America58
42Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M58
45Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens56
46Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal51
47Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes50
48Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles48
48Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley48
48Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley48
51Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX p/b Studio7Multisport38
51Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross38
53Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel34
54Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders33
55Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing32
56Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen30
56Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles30
58Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC29
59Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail28
59Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue28
59Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing28
62Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team27
62Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles27
64Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewlry Gallery26
65Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause25
65Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek25
65Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite25
68Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team24
68Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz24
68Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team24
71Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bike Station Aptos22
71Sara Tussey (USA) Hincapie-Green Creations22
73Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross21
74Évelyne Blouin (Can)20
74Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery20
74Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx20
77Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles18
78Sarah Krzysiak (USA) nycross.com17
79Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek16
79Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law16
79Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling16
79Heather Jackson (USA) Trek16
83Nina Elliott (USA) Greenville Women's Cycling14
83Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC-Sportif Coaching Group14
85Samantha Schneider (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles13
86Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires12
86Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles12
86Jessica Kutz (USA) Penn State Racing12
86Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge12
86Courtenay McFadden (USA) Cycling Northwest12
86Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team12
92Anna Fortner (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross10
92Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar10
92Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline10
92Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling10
96Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters9
96Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp9
98Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club8
98Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus-MIG Team8
98Lisa Curry (USA) GAS / Intrinsik Architecture8
98Alexis Ryan (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross8
98Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross8
98Deb Sweeney Whitmore (USA) Globalbike P/B Catoma8
104Hannah Finchamp (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross7
105Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing6
105Sarah Lukas (USA) Lindenwood University6
105Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized6
108Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom5
108Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes5
108Shannon Gibson (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team5
111Elizabeth Cobb (USA) Bikereg.com4
111Corey Coogan (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens4
111Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda4
111Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing4
111Kathleen Harding (USA)4
111Cynthia Lehner (USA)4
111Laura Ralston (GBr) MIT Cycling-FXDD4
118Jayne McLaughlin (GBr) Zuster2
118Kristi Berg (USA) Cycle U-PopCap2
118Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing2
118Flora Duffy (USA)2
118Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl2
118Megan Horner (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles2
118Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports2
118Nancy James-Klinger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross2
118Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom2
118Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery2
118Vanessa McCaffery (USA) Corning-NoTubes Race Team-Swan Cycles2
118Kathrin Schumacher (Can) Guys Racing Club2
118Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing2
131Amber Rydholm (USA) GS Boulder1
131Sage Wilderman (USA)1

Junior men
1Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill340pts
2Curtis White (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team215
3Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team205
4Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized112
5John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Cycling80
6Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling76
7Samuel O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes66
8Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal-Giant Specialized65
9Jordan Cullen (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team63
10Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cx P/B Stevens Bikes And Carroll Composites60
11Forrest Conrad (USA) Team Pure Energy Cycling/ Proair Hfa50
12Nathaniel Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com44
13Lionel Rocheleau (USA) Team Geargrinder44
14Yohan Patry (Can) Ride With Rendall38
15Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic / Blue22
16Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team22
17Logan Owen (USA) Team Redline21
18Dag Anderson (USA) Team Specialized-Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine18
19Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth15
20Benjamin Perry (Can) Team CHCH14
21Alex Howard (USA) Above Category Racing8
22Nolan McQueen (USA) Red Zone Cycling5
23Zachary Bender (USA) Team Specialized-Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine4
23Zack Gould (USA)4
25Rudyard Peterson (USA) Kinetic Systems2
26Nick Dietrich (USA) Red Zone Cycling1
26Samuel Dobrozsi (USA)1