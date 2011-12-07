Berden, Van Gilder, Dillman lead USICX standings

Image 1 of 3 Ben Berden (Ops Ale) on his way to winning the Elite Men's race (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 2 of 3 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Muschroom Pizza) seals her victory with a last lap attack. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) powers through the sand en route to victory. (Image credit: Peter Hymas)

With five races left to determine the United States International Cyclo-cross Calendar (USICX) overall standings, Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) took over the lead in the elite men's rankings. The 36-year-old Belgian won Sunday's Cyclocross LA in Los Angeles, California and finished second the previous day to take over the top position from Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus), who did not compete this past weekend.

Berden now tops the standings with 709 points, followed by Powers with 687 and Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) in third with 675.

Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) continues to lead the elite women's standings with 712 points, buoyed by her podium finishes in last weekend's NEPCX-NBX GP events in Warwick, Rhode Island on Saturday and Sunday. Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized) jumped from fifth to second overall after winning both days of Cyclocross LA and trails Van Gilder by 115 points. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) did not compete this past weekend and dropped from second to third overall with 590 points.

The top of the Junior men's standings remained unchanged with Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) in the lead with 340 points. Clif Bar Development Cyclo-cross Team members Curtis White and Zane Godby hold second and third with 215 and 205 points respectively.

Elite men 1 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper 709 pts 2 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus 687 3 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 675 4 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage 523 5 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 512 6 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 441 7 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 363 8 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 326 9 Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 307 10 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 271 11 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 270 12 Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 262 13 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus 261 14 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 234 15 Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 202 16 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 201 17 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 197 18 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 196 19 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 195 20 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 193 21 Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada 190 22 Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 187 23 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93 184 24 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar 170 25 Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh 169 26 Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 165 27 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus 146 28 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 140 28 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 140 30 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 124 31 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 123 32 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 118 33 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 110 33 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano 110 35 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 106 36 Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 104 37 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 92 38 Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs 84 39 Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 82 40 Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10 81 41 Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda 77 41 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 77 43 Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works 76 43 Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires 76 45 Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito 66 46 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 60 47 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue 58 48 Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 57 49 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 55 50 Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 52 50 Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized 52 52 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus 50 52 Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 50 54 Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing 48 54 Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars 48 56 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar 45 57 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 44 57 Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles 44 59 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 42 59 Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage 42 59 Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery 42 62 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 41 62 Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique 41 64 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain 40 65 Matt Shriver (USA) 38 66 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 34 67 Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 32 68 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 29 69 Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW 28 70 Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster 24 71 Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 22 71 Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 22 73 Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket-Seavs 21 74 Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief 20 74 Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 20 74 Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 20 74 Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage 20 74 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com 20 74 Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance 20 80 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 18 81 Devin Clark (USA) 17 81 Ben Frederick (USA) Team Traveller 17 83 Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis 16 83 Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis Factory Team 16 85 Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista 14 86 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 13 87 Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team 12 87 Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 12 87 Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 12 87 Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 12 87 Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes 12 87 Stephen Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy-Eriksen Cycles 12 93 Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon 11 94 Sven Baumann (Ger) 10 94 Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF 10 94 Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco 10 94 Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart 10 94 Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling 10 99 Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 9 100 Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-HRS-Rocklobster 8 100 Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air & Specialized Factory 8 100 Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 8 100 Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine-Highland Brewery 8 100 Nathaniel Ward (USA) Ken's Bike Shop-Embrocation Cycling Journal 8 105 Chris Jackson (USA) Team Rambuski Law 7 105 Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 7 107 Bryan Alders (USA) Epic Endurance 6 107 Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar 6 107 Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory 6 107 Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized 6 107 Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato 6 107 Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café 6 113 Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com 5 114 Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao 4 114 Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team 4 114 Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee-LaBicicletta 4 114 Isaac Neff (USA) 4 114 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 4 114 Brent Prenzlow (USA) Celo Pacific-Focus 4 114 Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 4 114 Jonathan Schottler (USA) 4 114 David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart 4 123 Shawn Adams (USA) Cycle-Smart 2 123 John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes 2 123 David Forkner (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT 2 123 Clayton Omer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 2 123 Tobin Orenbland (USA) California Giant Cycling 2 123 Spencer Powlison (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing 2 123 Donald Reeb (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue 2 123 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized 2 131 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart 1 131 John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes 1 131 Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 1 131 Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 1 131 Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team 1 131 Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek 1 131 Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com 1 131 Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle 1 131 Scott McLaughlin (USA) SRAM 1 131 Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 1 131 Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX-Circle A Cycles 1 131 Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 1 131 Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing 1 131 Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing 1

Elite women 1 Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom 712 pts 2 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized 597 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 590 4 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 525 5 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 520 6 Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes 487 7 Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley 467 8 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 420 9 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 419 10 Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 332 11 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized 302 12 Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11 281 13 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 278 14 Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 275 14 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 275 16 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 266 17 Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF 255 18 Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 243 19 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 236 20 Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law 178 21 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 176 22 Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team 171 23 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren 152 24 Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 150 25 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus 137 26 Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing 133 27 Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com 130 28 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club 122 29 Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 119 30 Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 114 30 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles 114 32 Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems 109 32 Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek 109 34 Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge 102 35 Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes 100 36 Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt 95 37 Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis 92 38 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com 90 39 Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University 86 40 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 72 41 Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 66 42 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 58 42 Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America 58 42 Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M 58 45 Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens 56 46 Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 51 47 Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes 50 48 Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 48 48 Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 48 48 Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 48 51 Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX p/b Studio7Multisport 38 51 Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross 38 53 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel 34 54 Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders 33 55 Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing 32 56 Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen 30 56 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles 30 58 Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC 29 59 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail 28 59 Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue 28 59 Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing 28 62 Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 27 62 Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles 27 64 Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewlry Gallery 26 65 Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause 25 65 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 25 65 Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite 25 68 Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team 24 68 Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz 24 68 Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team 24 71 Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bike Station Aptos 22 71 Sara Tussey (USA) Hincapie-Green Creations 22 73 Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross 21 74 Évelyne Blouin (Can) 20 74 Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 20 74 Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx 20 77 Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles 18 78 Sarah Krzysiak (USA) nycross.com 17 79 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek 16 79 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law 16 79 Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling 16 79 Heather Jackson (USA) Trek 16 83 Nina Elliott (USA) Greenville Women's Cycling 14 83 Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC-Sportif Coaching Group 14 85 Samantha Schneider (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 13 86 Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires 12 86 Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 12 86 Jessica Kutz (USA) Penn State Racing 12 86 Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge 12 86 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Cycling Northwest 12 86 Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team 12 92 Anna Fortner (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross 10 92 Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar 10 92 Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline 10 92 Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 10 96 Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters 9 96 Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp 9 98 Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club 8 98 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus-MIG Team 8 98 Lisa Curry (USA) GAS / Intrinsik Architecture 8 98 Alexis Ryan (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross 8 98 Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 8 98 Deb Sweeney Whitmore (USA) Globalbike P/B Catoma 8 104 Hannah Finchamp (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross 7 105 Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing 6 105 Sarah Lukas (USA) Lindenwood University 6 105 Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized 6 108 Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom 5 108 Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 5 108 Shannon Gibson (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 5 111 Elizabeth Cobb (USA) Bikereg.com 4 111 Corey Coogan (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens 4 111 Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda 4 111 Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 4 111 Kathleen Harding (USA) 4 111 Cynthia Lehner (USA) 4 111 Laura Ralston (GBr) MIT Cycling-FXDD 4 118 Jayne McLaughlin (GBr) Zuster 2 118 Kristi Berg (USA) Cycle U-PopCap 2 118 Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing 2 118 Flora Duffy (USA) 2 118 Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl 2 118 Megan Horner (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles 2 118 Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports 2 118 Nancy James-Klinger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross 2 118 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom 2 118 Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 2 118 Vanessa McCaffery (USA) Corning-NoTubes Race Team-Swan Cycles 2 118 Kathrin Schumacher (Can) Guys Racing Club 2 118 Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 2 131 Amber Rydholm (USA) GS Boulder 1 131 Sage Wilderman (USA) 1