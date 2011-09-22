Field moves into USICX lead
Nash and Wyman tied atop women's standings
The United States International Cyclo-cross Calendar (USICX) concluded its second week with Great Britain's Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) moving into the men's lead while Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) are tied atop the women's standings.
Field overtook Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) to assume the lead in the men's USICX standings after posting a win and a second-place finish at Saturday's and Sunday's respective races at Baltimore's Charm City Cross. Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) moved into second place, just six points behind Field, after winning both StarCrossed and the Rapha-Focus Gran Prix.
Belgium's Tom Van den Bosch (AA Drink-Leontien.NL) earned a win and a runner-up at the Charm City races to move into a tie with Powers, who placed fourth at CrossVegas before placing second at the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend in Vermont. Van den Bosch and Powers each have 125 points, nine points fewer than Wellens and 35 points more than the fifth-place rider, Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea). Peeters totaled 90 points this week after placing third at CrossVegas, fifth at StarCrossed and second at Rapha-Focus.
In the women's standings, Nash won three races this week - CrossVegas, StarCrossed and the Rapha-Focus Gran Prix - while Wyman added two wins at Charm City Cross to tie atop the women's USICX standings with 180 points apiece. Joyce Vanderbeken (Cycling Team Vermeeren) holds third place with 112 points after placing third at each of the two Charm City Cross races and ninth in CrossVegas.
Laura van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) is two points behind Vanderbeken in fourth overall after registering a pair of second-place finishes in Baltimore. Amy Dombroski (Crankbrothers Race Club) sits in fifth after winning the Catamount Grand Prix and finishing second at CrossVegas.
|1
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|140
|pts
|2
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|134
|3
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|125
|3
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|125
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|90
|6
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
|85
|7
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
|66
|8
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue
|62
|9
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant
|60
|9
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|60
|11
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|55
|12
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|46
|13
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|45
|13
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|45
|15
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|42
|16
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|40
|17
|Ben Berden (Bel) Stoemper
|37
|18
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|34
|19
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|32
|20
|Dylan McNicholas (USA)
|30
|20
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|30
|22
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|28
|23
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|28
|23
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|28
|25
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19
|26
|26
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|24
|26
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano
|24
|28
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|22
|29
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com
|20
|29
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19
|20
|31
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant
|18
|31
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|18
|33
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|17
|34
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|16
|34
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|16
|34
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|16
|37
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|15
|38
|Jared Nieters (USA) XO Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson
|14
|38
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|14
|38
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|14
|41
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team
|12
|41
|Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|12
|43
|Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage
|10
|44
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19
|8
|44
|Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|8
|46
|Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory
|6
|46
|Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café
|6
|48
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|5
|49
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|4
|49
|Ryan Dewald (USA) XO - Battley Harley-Davidson
|4
|49
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|4
|49
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|4
|53
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique
|2
|53
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Professional Team
|2
|53
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|2
|53
|Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com
|2
|53
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|2
|58
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
|1
|58
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|1
|58
|Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek
|1
|58
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|1
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|180
|pts
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|180
|3
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|112
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|110
|5
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|100
|6
|Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes
|70
|7
|Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
|66
|8
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|63
|9
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|62
|10
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|56
|11
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|48
|11
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|48
|11
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|48
|14
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis
|46
|15
|Devon Gorry (USA) Rambuski Law
|40
|16
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|34
|17
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek
|30
|17
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|30
|17
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
|30
|17
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|30
|21
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|28
|22
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com
|25
|22
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
|25
|22
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|25
|25
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|24
|26
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
|22
|27
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
|20
|27
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|20
|27
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|20
|30
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|18
|31
|Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|17
|32
|Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
|16
|32
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Momentum Endurance
|16
|32
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|16
|35
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail
|14
|36
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue
|12
|36
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Cycling Northwest
|12
|36
|Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|12
|36
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|12
|40
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|10
|40
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|10
|40
|Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|10
|43
|Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters
|9
|44
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge
|8
|44
|Kari Studley (USA) Mercy Cycling
|8
|44
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx
|8
|47
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|6
|47
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing
|6
|47
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC
|6
|50
|Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda
|4
|50
|Julie Lafreniere (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|4
|50
|Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC-Sportif Coaching Group
|4
|53
|Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|2
|53
|Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|2
|53
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|2
|53
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|2
|53
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda-Silverbull
|2
|53
|Kristi Berg (USA) Cycle U-PopCap
|2
|53
|Jayne McLaughlin (GBr) Zuster
|2
|60
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|1
|60
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|1
