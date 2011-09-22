Field moves into USICX lead

Image 1 of 3 Ian Field came across the pond to race the Nittany Lion 'Cross (Image credit: Anne Rock) Image 2 of 3 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) wins CrossVegas for the second year in a row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Helen Wyman (Kona) won the women's race (Image credit: Anne Rock)

The United States International Cyclo-cross Calendar (USICX) concluded its second week with Great Britain's Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) moving into the men's lead while Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) are tied atop the women's standings.

Field overtook Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) to assume the lead in the men's USICX standings after posting a win and a second-place finish at Saturday's and Sunday's respective races at Baltimore's Charm City Cross. Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) moved into second place, just six points behind Field, after winning both StarCrossed and the Rapha-Focus Gran Prix.

Belgium's Tom Van den Bosch (AA Drink-Leontien.NL) earned a win and a runner-up at the Charm City races to move into a tie with Powers, who placed fourth at CrossVegas before placing second at the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend in Vermont. Van den Bosch and Powers each have 125 points, nine points fewer than Wellens and 35 points more than the fifth-place rider, Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea). Peeters totaled 90 points this week after placing third at CrossVegas, fifth at StarCrossed and second at Rapha-Focus.

In the women's standings, Nash won three races this week - CrossVegas, StarCrossed and the Rapha-Focus Gran Prix - while Wyman added two wins at Charm City Cross to tie atop the women's USICX standings with 180 points apiece. Joyce Vanderbeken (Cycling Team Vermeeren) holds third place with 112 points after placing third at each of the two Charm City Cross races and ninth in CrossVegas.

Laura van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) is two points behind Vanderbeken in fourth overall after registering a pair of second-place finishes in Baltimore. Amy Dombroski (Crankbrothers Race Club) sits in fifth after winning the Catamount Grand Prix and finishing second at CrossVegas.

Elite men - Overall standings 1 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 140 pts 2 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 134 3 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink-Leontien.nl 125 3 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 125 5 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 90 6 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 85 7 Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito 66 8 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue 62 9 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant 60 9 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93 60 11 Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada 55 12 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 46 13 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar 45 13 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage 45 15 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 42 16 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 40 17 Ben Berden (Bel) Stoemper 37 18 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 34 19 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 32 20 Dylan McNicholas (USA) 30 20 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 30 22 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 28 23 Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 28 23 Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 28 25 Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19 26 26 Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works 24 26 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano 24 28 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 22 29 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com 20 29 Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19 20 31 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant 18 31 Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh 18 33 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 17 34 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 16 34 Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires 16 34 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 16 37 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 15 38 Jared Nieters (USA) XO Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson 14 38 Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 14 38 Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 14 41 Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team 12 41 Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 12 43 Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage 10 44 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19 8 44 Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 8 46 Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory 6 46 Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café 6 48 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 5 49 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 4 49 Ryan Dewald (USA) XO - Battley Harley-Davidson 4 49 Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team 4 49 Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao 4 53 Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique 2 53 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Professional Team 2 53 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized 2 53 Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com 2 53 Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart 2 58 Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing 1 58 Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 1 58 Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek 1 58 Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 1