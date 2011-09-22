Trending

Field moves into USICX lead

Nash and Wyman tied atop women's standings

Image 1 of 3

Ian Field came across the pond to race the Nittany Lion 'Cross

Ian Field came across the pond to race the Nittany Lion 'Cross
(Image credit: Anne Rock)
Image 2 of 3

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) wins CrossVegas for the second year in a row.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) wins CrossVegas for the second year in a row.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 3

Helen Wyman (Kona) won the women's race

Helen Wyman (Kona) won the women's race
(Image credit: Anne Rock)

The United States International Cyclo-cross Calendar (USICX) concluded its second week with Great Britain's Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) moving into the men's lead while Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) are tied atop the women's standings.

Field overtook Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) to assume the lead in the men's USICX standings after posting a win and a second-place finish at Saturday's and Sunday's respective races at Baltimore's Charm City Cross. Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) moved into second place, just six points behind Field, after winning both StarCrossed and the Rapha-Focus Gran Prix.

Belgium's Tom Van den Bosch (AA Drink-Leontien.NL) earned a win and a runner-up at the Charm City races to move into a tie with Powers, who placed fourth at CrossVegas before placing second at the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend in Vermont. Van den Bosch and Powers each have 125 points, nine points fewer than Wellens and 35 points more than the fifth-place rider, Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea). Peeters totaled 90 points this week after placing third at CrossVegas, fifth at StarCrossed and second at Rapha-Focus.

In the women's standings, Nash won three races this week - CrossVegas, StarCrossed and the Rapha-Focus Gran Prix - while Wyman added two wins at Charm City Cross to tie atop the women's USICX standings with 180 points apiece. Joyce Vanderbeken (Cycling Team Vermeeren) holds third place with 112 points after placing third at each of the two Charm City Cross races and ninth in CrossVegas.

Laura van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) is two points behind Vanderbeken in fourth overall after registering a pair of second-place finishes in Baltimore. Amy Dombroski (Crankbrothers Race Club) sits in fifth after winning the Catamount Grand Prix and finishing second at CrossVegas.

Elite men - Overall standings
1Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles140pts
2Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea134
3Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink-Leontien.nl125
3Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus125
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea90
6Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt85
7Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito66
8Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue62
9Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant60
9Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 9360
11Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada55
12Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing46
13Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar45
13Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage45
15James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld42
16Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld40
17Ben Berden (Bel) Stoemper37
18Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross34
19Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross32
20Dylan McNicholas (USA)30
20Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes30
22Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes28
23Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley28
23Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team28
25Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U1926
26Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works24
26Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano24
28Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus22
29Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com20
29Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U1920
31Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant18
31Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh18
33Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles17
34Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld16
34Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires16
34Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar16
37Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block15
38Jared Nieters (USA) XO Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson14
38Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC14
38Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs14
41Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team12
41Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com12
43Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage10
44Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U198
44Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal8
46Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory6
46Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café6
48Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team5
49Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain4
49Ryan Dewald (USA) XO - Battley Harley-Davidson4
49Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team4
49Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao4
53Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique2
53Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Professional Team2
53Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized2
53Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com2
53Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart2
58Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing1
58Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes1
58Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek1
58Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles1

Elite women - Overall standings
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team180pts
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing180
3Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren112
4Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes110
5Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club100
6Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes70
7Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing66
8Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF63
9Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes62
10Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team56
11Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club48
11Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF48
11Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing48
14Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis46
15Devon Gorry (USA) Rambuski Law40
16Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles34
17Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek30
17Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles30
17Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley30
17Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles30
21Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team28
22Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com25
22Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley25
22Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized25
25Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M24
26Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles22
27Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America20
27Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing20
27Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team20
30Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing18
31Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team17
32Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team16
32Chloe Forsman (USA) Momentum Endurance16
32Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems16
35Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail14
36Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue12
36Courtenay McFadden (USA) Cycling Northwest12
36Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley12
36Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com12
40Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing10
40Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized10
40Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling10
43Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters9
44Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge8
44Kari Studley (USA) Mercy Cycling8
44Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx8
47Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld6
47Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing6
47Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC6
50Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda4
50Julie Lafreniere (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery4
50Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC-Sportif Coaching Group4
53Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley2
53Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery2
53Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom2
53Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles2
53Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda-Silverbull2
53Kristi Berg (USA) Cycle U-PopCap2
53Jayne McLaughlin (GBr) Zuster2
60Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross1
60Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge1