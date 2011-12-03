Smith tops Van Gilder in Warwick
Annis on the podium on day 1
Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) capped an exciting women's race with a close sprint finish in Warwick, Rhode Island, beating Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) and Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) to the line.
This season’s racing in New England has seen a battle pitted between Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom), Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and the trio from LadiesFirst Racing, Andrea Smith, Crystal Anthony and Elle Anderson. Van Gilder has been dominant this season and holds a sizeable lead in the Shimano Series coming into the final weekend. She picked up a pair of victories last week at Bay State Cross and hoped to do the same at NBX. Annis and the women of LadiesFirst had other plans.
Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) took the holeshot and was the first out of the sand, driving the initial group of eight women.
The pace was taken over and lifted by Van Gilder and the selection was made quickly. At the front, it was Van Gilder, Annis, Anthony, Anderson and Smith. For the first time this season, the women of LadiesFirst worked coherently as a group to put Annis and Van Gilder under pressure.
First, it was Anderson launching an attack, which was closed by Van Gilder, then Anthony went, putting the pressure on Annis. Smith was, all the time, sitting safely in the group, clearly biding her time. As the race went on, Anderson launched a final attack and, once reeled in, fell off the back of the group. With the group reduced to four, it was Anthony’s turn to take off. Her attack came very late in the game, with little more than half a lap to go, and put Van Gilder and Annis under pressure once again.
When Anthony was reeled in, Van Gilder stayed on the front, hoping to undo her luck from last year by leading out the sprint. Van Gilder was the first to the pavement, but Smith came in hard and shot through, outfoxing Van Gilder and picking up a great victory. Van Gilder held off Annis for second with Anthony ahead of Anderson for fourth.
Provisional Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:37:05
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:01
|3
|Sally Annis (USA) Crossresults.com p/b JRA cycles
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:00:06
|5
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:00:24
|6
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:00:28
|7
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles
|8
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:00:54
|9
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|10
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) silverbull centralwheel
|0:00:55
|11
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:01:22
|12
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
|0:01:49
|13
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC
|0:02:06
|14
|Julie Lafreniere (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:02:10
|15
|Laura Ralston (GBr) MIT Cycling-FXDD
|0:02:16
|16
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:02:19
|17
|Christina Birch (USA) MIT
|0:02:20
|18
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Nycross.com
|0:02:54
|19
|Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles
|0:02:57
|20
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|0:03:02
|21
|Marian Jamison (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:03:32
|22
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:03:49
|23
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo
|0:03:52
|24
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA cycles
|0:04:07
|25
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:06:32
|DNF
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC
|DNF
|Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling
|DNF
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
