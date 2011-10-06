Powers regains USICX lead

Trending

Elite men's winner Jeremy Powers had plenty of time to show off the sponsors

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) signaling that she took both wins this weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) recorded a pair of wins (Gateway Cross Cup and the second day of the Gran Prix of Gloucester) along with second and third-place finishes over the last two weeks to re-take the lead in the United States International Cyclo-cross Calendar (USICX) men's standings. Powers has a 57-point cushion on the previous leader Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles), who earned a win at Nor'Easter Cross as well as a second and third-place result in the previous two weeks.

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team), who sits in third place, 93 points behind Powers, won the second round of the Exergy USGP of Cyclocross in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Tom Van den Bosch (Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl) dropped to fourth place after finishing second at Nor'Easter 'Cross and third at Rohrbach's Ellison Park Cyclocross in Rochester, NY. Nicolas Bazin (Big-Mat Auber 93) won in Rochester last week to move into fifth place.

On the women's side, British 'cross champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) won four times in the previous two weeks, including both days of the Gran Prix of Gloucester, to assume sole possession of first overall. The previous co-leader, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) registered wins at both days of Sun Prairie to hold onto second place, 120 points behind Wyman.

Laura van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) finished third at Nor'Easter 'Cross, sixth on the first day in Gloucester and 10th in Sunday's race to move into third while Joyce Vanderbeken (Vermeeren) dropped one place into fourth after registering a second-place finish at Rohrbach's Ellison Park Cyclocross.

Gabriella Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross Team) rounds out the top five having notched four top-six placings in the previous two weeks.

Elite men - Overall standings
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus327pts
2Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles270
3Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea234
4Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl195
5Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93184
6Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt175
7Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper164
8Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld159
9James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld145
10Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles140
10Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea140
12Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage117
13Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld84
14Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada83
15Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing76
16Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito66
17Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus60
17Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team60
19Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com52
20Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross46
21Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar45
22Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works42
23Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh40
24Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC38
25Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires36
25Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles36
27Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross32
28Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs30
28Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain30
28Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes30
31Barry Wicks (USA) Kona29
32Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley28
32Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team28
32Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes28
35Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School26
36Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano24
37Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar22
38Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team21
39Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal20
39Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com20
39Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School20
42Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team18
43Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs16
43Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar16
45Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block15
46Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista14
46Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley14
46Jared Nieters (USA) XO Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson14
49Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School13
50Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team12
50Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com12
50Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony12
50Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles12
54Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports10
54Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF10
54Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage10
54Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs10
54Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart10
59Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires8
59Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com8
61Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus6
61Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory6
61Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized6
61Johnny Sundt (USA)6
61Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café6
66Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C104
66Ryan Dewald (USA) XO - Battley Harley-Davidson4
66Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao4
66Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team4
66Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee-LaBicicletta4
66Jonathan Schottler (USA)4
66David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart4
73Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross3
74Shawn Adams (USA) Cycle-Smart2
74Devin Clark (USA)2
74Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com2
74Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue2
74Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder2
74Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique2
74Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley2
74Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized2
82Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart1
82Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes1
82Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek1
82Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar1
82Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com1
82Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles1
82Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing1

Elite women - Overall standings
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing420pts
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team300
3Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom168
4Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren152
5Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team149
6Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing133
7Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes132
8Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld124
9Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club114
10Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized111
11Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF101
12Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team100
13Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized92
14Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles91
15Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF88
16Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes86
17Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles84
18Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team80
19Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley77
20Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld72
21Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club70
22Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing66
23Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing58
24Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis46
25Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing45
26Chloe Forsman (USA) Momentum Endurance41
27Devon Gorry (USA) Rambuski Law40
28Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge36
29Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com33
30Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems32
30Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing32
32Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles30
32Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek30
34Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles28
35Carrie Cash Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause25
36Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com24
36Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M24
38Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing22
39Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx20
39Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America20
39Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda Tire p/b Geargrinder20
42Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery18
43Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team17
43Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal17
45Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek16
45Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen16
45Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team16
48Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite15
50Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC-Sportif Coaching Group14
50Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail14
51Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue12
51Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders12
51Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires12
51Courtenay McFadden (USA) Cycling Northwest12
51Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley12
56Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling10
57Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters9
58Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline8
58Sarah Krzysiak (USA) nycross.com8
58Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp8
61Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC7
62Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles6
62Sarah Lukas (USA) Lindenwood University6
62Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing6
65Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda4
65Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing4
67Jayne McLaughlin (GBr) Zuster2
67Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom2
67Kristi Berg (USA) Cycle U-PopCap2
67Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles2
67Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley2
67Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery2
73Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross1
73Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross1
73Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge1