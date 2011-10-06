Powers regains USICX lead
Wyman unbeaten on US soil to take women's lead
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) recorded a pair of wins (Gateway Cross Cup and the second day of the Gran Prix of Gloucester) along with second and third-place finishes over the last two weeks to re-take the lead in the United States International Cyclo-cross Calendar (USICX) men's standings. Powers has a 57-point cushion on the previous leader Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles), who earned a win at Nor'Easter Cross as well as a second and third-place result in the previous two weeks.
Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team), who sits in third place, 93 points behind Powers, won the second round of the Exergy USGP of Cyclocross in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Tom Van den Bosch (Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl) dropped to fourth place after finishing second at Nor'Easter 'Cross and third at Rohrbach's Ellison Park Cyclocross in Rochester, NY. Nicolas Bazin (Big-Mat Auber 93) won in Rochester last week to move into fifth place.
On the women's side, British 'cross champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) won four times in the previous two weeks, including both days of the Gran Prix of Gloucester, to assume sole possession of first overall. The previous co-leader, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) registered wins at both days of Sun Prairie to hold onto second place, 120 points behind Wyman.
Laura van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) finished third at Nor'Easter 'Cross, sixth on the first day in Gloucester and 10th in Sunday's race to move into third while Joyce Vanderbeken (Vermeeren) dropped one place into fourth after registering a second-place finish at Rohrbach's Ellison Park Cyclocross.
Gabriella Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross Team) rounds out the top five having notched four top-six placings in the previous two weeks.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|327
|pts
|2
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|270
|3
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|234
|4
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|195
|5
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|184
|6
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
|175
|7
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|164
|8
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|159
|9
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|145
|10
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|140
|10
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|140
|12
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|117
|13
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|84
|14
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|83
|15
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|76
|16
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
|66
|17
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|60
|17
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|60
|19
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|52
|20
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|46
|21
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|45
|22
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|42
|23
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|40
|24
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|38
|25
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|36
|25
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|36
|27
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|32
|28
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|30
|28
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|30
|28
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|30
|31
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|29
|32
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|28
|32
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|28
|32
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|28
|35
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|26
|36
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano
|24
|37
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|22
|38
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|21
|39
|Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|20
|39
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com
|20
|39
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|20
|42
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|18
|43
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|16
|43
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
|16
|45
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|15
|46
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|14
|46
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|14
|46
|Jared Nieters (USA) XO Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson
|14
|49
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|13
|50
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team
|12
|50
|Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|12
|50
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|12
|50
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|12
|54
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|10
|54
|Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF
|10
|54
|Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage
|10
|54
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|10
|54
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|10
|59
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|8
|59
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|8
|61
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus
|6
|61
|Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory
|6
|61
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|6
|61
|Johnny Sundt (USA)
|6
|61
|Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café
|6
|66
|Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10
|4
|66
|Ryan Dewald (USA) XO - Battley Harley-Davidson
|4
|66
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|4
|66
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|4
|66
|Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee-LaBicicletta
|4
|66
|Jonathan Schottler (USA)
|4
|66
|David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
|4
|73
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|3
|74
|Shawn Adams (USA) Cycle-Smart
|2
|74
|Devin Clark (USA)
|2
|74
|Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com
|2
|74
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
|2
|74
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|2
|74
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique
|2
|74
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|2
|74
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|2
|82
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|1
|82
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|1
|82
|Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek
|1
|82
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|1
|82
|Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com
|1
|82
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|1
|82
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
|1
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|420
|pts
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|300
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom
|168
|4
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|152
|5
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|149
|6
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|133
|7
|Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes
|132
|8
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|124
|9
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|114
|10
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|111
|11
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|101
|12
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|100
|13
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|92
|14
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|91
|15
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|88
|16
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|86
|17
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|84
|18
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|80
|19
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
|77
|20
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|72
|21
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|70
|22
|Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
|66
|23
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|58
|24
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis
|46
|25
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|45
|26
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Momentum Endurance
|41
|27
|Devon Gorry (USA) Rambuski Law
|40
|28
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge
|36
|29
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com
|33
|30
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|32
|30
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|32
|32
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|30
|32
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek
|30
|34
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
|28
|35
|Carrie Cash Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause
|25
|36
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|24
|36
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|24
|38
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|22
|39
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx
|20
|39
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
|20
|39
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda Tire p/b Geargrinder
|20
|42
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|18
|43
|Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|17
|43
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|17
|45
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|16
|45
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|16
|45
|Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
|16
|48
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite
|15
|50
|Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC-Sportif Coaching Group
|14
|50
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail
|14
|51
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue
|12
|51
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders
|12
|51
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires
|12
|51
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Cycling Northwest
|12
|51
|Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|12
|56
|Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|10
|57
|Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters
|9
|58
|Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline
|8
|58
|Sarah Krzysiak (USA) nycross.com
|8
|58
|Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp
|8
|61
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC
|7
|62
|Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles
|6
|62
|Sarah Lukas (USA) Lindenwood University
|6
|62
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing
|6
|65
|Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda
|4
|65
|Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|4
|67
|Jayne McLaughlin (GBr) Zuster
|2
|67
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|2
|67
|Kristi Berg (USA) Cycle U-PopCap
|2
|67
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|2
|67
|Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|2
|67
|Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|2
|73
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|1
|73
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|1
|73
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|1
