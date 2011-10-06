Powers regains USICX lead

Image 1 of 2 Elite men's winner Jeremy Powers had plenty of time to show off the sponsors (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 2 of 2 Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA) signaling that she took both wins this weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) recorded a pair of wins (Gateway Cross Cup and the second day of the Gran Prix of Gloucester) along with second and third-place finishes over the last two weeks to re-take the lead in the United States International Cyclo-cross Calendar (USICX) men's standings. Powers has a 57-point cushion on the previous leader Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles), who earned a win at Nor'Easter Cross as well as a second and third-place result in the previous two weeks.

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team), who sits in third place, 93 points behind Powers, won the second round of the Exergy USGP of Cyclocross in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Tom Van den Bosch (Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl) dropped to fourth place after finishing second at Nor'Easter 'Cross and third at Rohrbach's Ellison Park Cyclocross in Rochester, NY. Nicolas Bazin (Big-Mat Auber 93) won in Rochester last week to move into fifth place.

On the women's side, British 'cross champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) won four times in the previous two weeks, including both days of the Gran Prix of Gloucester, to assume sole possession of first overall. The previous co-leader, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) registered wins at both days of Sun Prairie to hold onto second place, 120 points behind Wyman.

Laura van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) finished third at Nor'Easter 'Cross, sixth on the first day in Gloucester and 10th in Sunday's race to move into third while Joyce Vanderbeken (Vermeeren) dropped one place into fourth after registering a second-place finish at Rohrbach's Ellison Park Cyclocross.

Gabriella Day (Renner Custom Cyclocross Team) rounds out the top five having notched four top-six placings in the previous two weeks.

Elite men - Overall standings 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 327 pts 2 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 270 3 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 234 4 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 195 5 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93 184 6 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 175 7 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper 164 8 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 159 9 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 145 10 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 140 10 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 140 12 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage 117 13 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 84 14 Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada 83 15 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 76 16 Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito 66 17 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 60 17 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 60 19 Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 52 20 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 46 21 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar 45 22 Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works 42 23 Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh 40 24 Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 38 25 Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires 36 25 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 36 27 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 32 28 Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 30 28 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 30 28 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 30 31 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 29 32 Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 28 32 Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 28 32 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 28 35 Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 26 36 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano 24 37 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 22 38 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 21 39 Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 20 39 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com 20 39 Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 20 42 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 18 43 Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 16 43 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar 16 45 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 15 46 Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista 14 46 Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 14 46 Jared Nieters (USA) XO Communications - Battley Harley-Davidson 14 49 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 13 50 Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team 12 50 Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 12 50 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 12 50 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 12 54 Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports 10 54 Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF 10 54 Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage 10 54 Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs 10 54 Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart 10 59 Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 8 59 Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 8 61 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus 6 61 Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory 6 61 Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized 6 61 Johnny Sundt (USA) 6 61 Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café 6 66 Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10 4 66 Ryan Dewald (USA) XO - Battley Harley-Davidson 4 66 Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao 4 66 Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team 4 66 Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee-LaBicicletta 4 66 Jonathan Schottler (USA) 4 66 David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart 4 73 Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 3 74 Shawn Adams (USA) Cycle-Smart 2 74 Devin Clark (USA) 2 74 Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com 2 74 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue 2 74 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 2 74 Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique 2 74 Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 2 74 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized 2 82 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart 1 82 Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 1 82 Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek 1 82 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 1 82 Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com 1 82 Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 1 82 Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing 1