Trending

Smith makes it two for two in Warwick

Annis bests Van Gilder for second

Image 1 of 14

The women warm up for their start

The women warm up for their start
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 2 of 14

Sunday's podium (L to R): Laura Van Gilder, Andrea Smith, Sally Annis

Sunday's podium (L to R): Laura Van Gilder, Andrea Smith, Sally Annis
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 3 of 14

Sally Annis gives an interview

Sally Annis gives an interview
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 4 of 14

Crystal Anthony post race

Crystal Anthony post race
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 5 of 14

A bike throw made the difference for second

A bike throw made the difference for second
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 6 of 14

An emphatic win for Andrea Smith

An emphatic win for Andrea Smith
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 7 of 14

Annis, Van Gilder and Smith at the front with Mo Bruno Roy and Crystal Anthony

Annis, Van Gilder and Smith at the front with Mo Bruno Roy and Crystal Anthony
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 8 of 14

Smith was on another level today

Smith was on another level today
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 9 of 14

Van Gilder pushes through a descent

Van Gilder pushes through a descent
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 10 of 14

Andrea Smith controlled the race today

Andrea Smith controlled the race today
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 11 of 14

The women get through the first sandpit

The women get through the first sandpit
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 12 of 14

Laura Van Gilder leads in the sand

Laura Van Gilder leads in the sand
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 13 of 14

Carolyn Popovic got the holeshot

Carolyn Popovic got the holeshot
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 14 of 14

Shimano Elite Series Podium (L to R): Sally Annis, Laura Van Gilder, Andrea Smith

Shimano Elite Series Podium (L to R): Sally Annis, Laura Van Gilder, Andrea Smith
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) made a clean sweep of the NEPCX series finale in Warwick, Rhode Island, claiming a hard fought win over Sally Annis (Crossresults.com/JRA Cycles) and Laura Van Gilder (C3).

While Smith was the day's winner, third was enough to give Van Gilder the overall Shimano NEPCX series title. "I'm so happy to have won this," said Van Gilder. "Shimano has done so much and the Series is such a fantastic event. I wanted to support it and am so proud of winning."

Smith took second place in the lucrative series, which has a total prize purse of $10,000 and is split evenly between the men and women. Annis took third overall.

The final round proved to the most closely fought, with a large group of riders staying together early in the race. Smith and her teammate Crystal Anthony, Annis, Van Gilder and Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) all made the lead group which splintered and reformed under the high pace.

In the final lap, first Bruno Roy lost touch and then Anthony dropped off in the sand. Meanwhile, Smith was first out of the sand pit and when Van Gilder slipped in a corner and crashed, it was Smith seized the opportunity to gain her winning margin.

Van Gilder pushed hard to chase, but used up too much energy to hold off the surge from Annis who took second place just a few seconds behind Smith.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:37:59
2Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:00:02
3Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
4Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:00:03
5Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles0:00:06
6Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:40
7Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
8Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel0:00:41
9Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:00:43
10Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
11Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF0:01:06
12Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:01:34
13Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC0:01:37
14Laura Ralston (GBr) MIT Cycling-FXDD0:01:46
15Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge0:01:52
16Liz Lukowski (USA) Nycross.com0:02:11
17Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:02:18
18Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems0:02:23
19Christina Birch (USA) MIT0:02:26
20Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
21Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:02:29
22Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles0:02:31
23Kathryn Roszko (USA) BikeReg.com Cycling Club0:03:19
24Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo0:03:29
25Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing0:03:56
26Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b Cycle Loft0:04:50
27Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda Tire p/b Geargrinder0:05:49
28Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:06:49
29Christine Fort (USA) Crossresults.com/JRA Cycles0:07:19
DNFLinnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal

 

Latest on Cyclingnews