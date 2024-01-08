Bardet and Jakobsen to lead new-look DSM-Firmenich PostNL in 2024

Image 1 of 3 DSM-Firmenich PostNL 2024 squad in Calpe (Image credit: Eltoromediadotcom) DSM-Firmenich PostNL's new kit for 2024 (Image credit: PB Prod) DSM-Firmenich PostNL's new look Scott Foil for 2024 (Image credit: Eltoromediadotcom)

Team DSM-Firmenich Post NL have unveiled their new look for the 2024 season, alongside their main ambitions for the Grand Tours and Classics.

PostNL - the leading postal company in the Netherlands - was brought on board as a title sponsor in November as part of a deal that will see the company support the men's, women's and development teams “for a period of at least three years.”

The Dutch themes are evident throughout with the distinctive orange stripes and branding prominent on the white and blue kit revealed on social media today by the team.

At the helm of their ambitions in the Grand Tours will be Dutch sprinter and new signing Fabio Jakobsen, who is scheduled to race his third Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia where he will be on debut.

GC ambitions at the Giro will be headed up by the experience of Romain Bardet in tandem with the young talents of Max Poole after the Brit showed great signs for the future at races such as the Dauphiné and Vuelta a España in his neo-pro season.

“We really want to show ourselves at the Giro d’Italia and who we are as a team, animating the race each day,” said head coach Rudi Kemna.

“In the fight for the GC battle we will pick our battles wisely and ride smartly and tactically; seeing how the race unfolds and what position we can come to with this approach.

“Our approach for the Tour de France will be full focus on stage results, trying to come into a good situation on each day to win a stage. We’ll have multiple options here for success with Romain [Bardet], Warren [Barguil] and Fabio [Jakobsen] to hunt those stages, whether that be from the breakaways or through the sprints with our talented group.”

Poole may also see leadership opportunities granted to him at the Vuelta should he progress well from the Giro and take his experience into a challenge for the overall standings.

For the more successful women’s team, the aims for the upcoming season are more of the same, with Juliette Labous, Charlotte Kool and Pfeiffer Georgi as their key leaders for the Grand Tours, sprints and Classics respectively.

“Our Women’s program had a brilliant 2023 campaign, and we will look to build on that for the coming year, with our strong core and a focus across the board on the classics, sprints, and GC,” said Kemna.

“Of course, a real highlight will be the Tour de France Femmes Grand Depart in the Netherlands, where we are based, where we will once again look to sprint success with Charlotte [Kool], next to our goals in the GC with Juliette [Labous].”

“In fact, we will once again target the GC in all three of the women’s Grand Tours with Juliette who made a great step in 2023.

“In the exciting Belgian cobbled classics, we’ll have the likes of Pfeiffer Georgi and Franziska Koch playing key roles in search of results for the team.”

The Dutch squad also unveiled their new white bikes for the racing season from Scott, with the same blue and orange sponsors visible on the forks and seat tubes of their Foil RC Pro bikes.