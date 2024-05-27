Aurum Magma V2 launched by Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso

Grand Tour winners and Aurum co-owners Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso have released version 2 of the Aurum Magma, their performance race bike ridden at the Giro d’Italia by the Polti-Kometa pro team - and by Cyclingnews at the Aurum Magma launch in Spain, where we rode with Alberto Contador himself.

The first generation Aurum Magma was introduced around five years ago by Contador and Basso and the new model follows many of the trends in performance bike design in the interim.

The new bike is more integrated than its predecessor – a common spec upgrade between bike generations, as seen on the latest Giant TCR, for example, which should help to save watts.

The new Magma is also claimed to be more aero and faster than its predecessor uphill, downhill and on the flat. That comes from new frame tube profiles, with the rear of the bike now aero-profiled, in place of the first generation’s round tubes.

The head tube too is now deeper and the fork crown’s stance has been increased for better airflow and to accommodate up to 35mm tyres. The down tube is wider for better aerodynamics when used with wider wheels and tyres and with bottles attached.

The top tube tapers into a flattened profile towards the rear of the bike, which is said to increase shock absorption.

While many aero bike frames have lowered seatstays, the Magma retains a more classical high seatstay design, which Aurum says improves both lateral stiffness and vibration absorption.

A 17 watt saving

The seat tube of the new Magma is aero profiled, while its predecessor's was round (Image credit: Aurum)

The Magma V2 design was refined using CFD and was then verified in the University of Valencia wind tunnel with the frame fitted with a variety of components. The brand says NACA aeronautical profiles have been used and applied to many areas of the bike.

Despite the more classic looks, Aurum claims that with the same bars, wheels and components as the outgoing Magma, the new frame is around 7 watts faster at 45kph, without a weight increase. Add in the new aero-integrated handlebar and stem and there’s another 10-watt saving claimed.

Aurum says that the frame's carbon lay-up has also been altered, with six different grades of Toray carbon fibre and resin used in each frame and size to enhance stiffness-to-weight from the first-generation bike. In fact Aurum says each model size has its own specific carbon layup. The brand claims that the construction process which they call ECT (experience carbon technology) and high-pressure mould tech result in better compaction of the carbon fibre and a smoother internal surface.

The claimed weight for an unpainted size 54 frame is 780g, while the fork weighs 375g, the seatpost 170g and the bar/stem 320g. Aurum claims to have reduced weight in other components, including the thru-axles, mech hangers and seatpost clamp, not just the frame. Taken together Aurum says that a complete bike can weigh as little as 6.5kg.

Aurum says that it’s not focused on low weight at the expense of structural rigidity though and has aimed for balanced riding characteristics and maximum performance. The Magma is said to have seen an increase in torsional rigidity but without compromising comfort.

Aurum Magnum sizing and standards

The integrated bar/stem is available in 15 different sizes (Image credit: Aurum)

The new Aurum Magma is available in five sizes from 48 to 58 with two different fork offsets for consistent handling across the range.

Aurum also offers no less than 15 bar/stem width/length combinations, a similar number to the 16 offered for the Most Talon Ultra bar/stem fitted to the Pinarello Dogma F or the 13 bar/stem combos for the Colnago V4Rs. There are also two different seatpost setback options, 0 and 21mm.

The bike is now specced with a T47 bottom bracket shell and includes CeramicSpeed bearings in full bike builds. A Sram UDH rear derailleur hanger should make replacement easier. There’s also clearance for 35mm tyres and the Magma is compatible with electronic groupsets only. There’s a lifetime frame warranty.

At launch, the Aurum Magma will be available either in white or exposed carbon. You may have noticed that Polti-Kometa's team bikes sport a range of four different colours, and Aurum says that one of these will subsequently be offered as an additional colour for the Magma and form the team's single bike colour in future.

Aurum Magma builds

Compete builds include new SRAM Red with Princeton Carbonworks wheels (Image credit: Aurum)

You can buy the Aurum Magma as a complete bike or frameset-only. A frameset will set you back €4,999 including the integrated handlebar. The top-spec complete builds are available with Shimano Dura-Ace (without a power meter) or the new SRAM Red AXS groupset (with a power meter) and then with a choice of high-end wheels from Enve, Princeton Carbonworks or Lightweight.

Three Dura-Ace and three Sram Red builds are available with the aforementioned wheels, prices start at €11,499 for the Enve SES 3.4 option, and top out at €14,999 for the Lightweight Obermayer spec.

Red AXS builds share the same pricing for Enve, Princeton and Lightweight builds.

Lower down the pecking order, there are two Shimano Ultegra and two SRAM Force builds, both available with Enve SES or Enve Foundation wheels. These builds start at €8,099 and rise up to €9,599. Aurum also offers a lifetime warranty on all products.