Aurum Magma V2 launched by Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso

By
published

Frame upgrades and increased integration save a claimed 17 watts at 45kph

Aurum Magma 2024
(Image credit: Aurum)

Grand Tour winners and Aurum co-owners Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso have released version 2 of the Aurum Magma, their performance race bike ridden at the Giro d’Italia by the Polti-Kometa pro team - and by Cyclingnews at the Aurum Magma launch in Spain, where we rode with Alberto Contador himself. 

The first generation Aurum Magma was introduced around five years ago by Contador and Basso and the new model follows many of the trends in performance bike design in the interim. 

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 